Entertainment, Bollywood

Amid tight schedule, Katrina begins shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Malta

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 8:09 pm IST
The actress is gearing up for the release of detective drama ‘Jagga Jasoos’ opposite rumoured ex Ranbir Kapoor.
katrina Kaif
 katrina Kaif

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif, who has been incessantly promoting her upcoming flick ‘Jagga Jasoos’, has flown down to Malta and is now with her fellow thugs- Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and newbie Fatima Sana Sheikh.

On Wednesday night, she was spotted at the Mumbai International airport, leaving for the filming location.

The actress, who is also engrossed in dance rehearsals for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), to be held in New York on July 14, will be in the small island for about a week and shoot the first leg of the film.

Once she finishes the shoot, the ‘Rajneeti’ star will come back to Mumbai for the promotions of ‘Jagga…’

In the meantime, Ranbir (also the co-producer of the film) and director Anurag Basu will execute their marketing and promotion plans.

Interestingly, Fatima, who has earned critical acclaim for her stellar performance in ‘Dangal’ as the grown up Geeta Phogat, seems to be having a blast in Malta. In her Instagram page, the actress has posted some really pretty pictures.

Take a look:

Based on the story of four pirates- Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif- the film is rumoured to be a leaf out of Hollywood’s cult franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, TOH marks the first ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Tags: katrina kaif, thugs of hindostan, aamir khan, amitabh bachchan, fatima sana sheikh, on set pictures
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

