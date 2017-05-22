Entertainment, Bollywood

Cannes 2017: Fashion queen Sonam Kapoor looks resplendent at the red carpet

ANI
Published May 22, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 8:58 am IST
Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam made a statement in an embellished chiffon dress on the red carpet.
Sonam Kapoor has been a regular at Cannes since 2011 and impressed with her style this time too.
 Sonam Kapoor has been a regular at Cannes since 2011 and impressed with her style this time too.

New Delhi: She had, in an earlier interview, said that she did not prepare much for the Cannes Film Festival owing to her busy schedule, but her appearance on the red carpet of the French Riviera largely discredited her claim.

Sonam Kapoor looked more than resplendent when she made an entry at the red carpet at Cannes 2017 dressed in Elie Saab.

The official Twitter account of L'Oreal Paris India posted a series of Sonam's pictures.

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam made a statement in an embellished chiffon dress.

Accessorising her couture with custom-made Kalyan jewellery, Sonam took over from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, both of who had earlier mesmerised the audiences and the media with their ultra-glamorous looks.
"@sonamkapoor lights up the red carpet in custom ELIE SAAB Haute Couture at the 'The Meyerowtiz Stories' screening #Cannes2017," the official Twitter handle of Elie Saab tweeted.

At the red carpet, Sonam also posed with Andie MacDowe and Araya Hargate, even as Loreal Paris India tweeted, "Squad goals! @sonamakapoor @AndieMacDowell3 #ArayaHargate #SonamAtCannes #LifeAtCannes."

Cannes 2017: Fashion queen Sonam Kapoor looks resplendent at the red carpet

A part of L'Oreal's 2017 entourage, also consisting Aishwarya and Deepika, Sonam, earlier in the day, looked gorgeous in a NorBlack NorWhite prismatic saree paired with a white blouse.

Bollywood's top fashion icon Sonam has always been the critics' favourite when it comes to donning classy looks for the red carpet.

Sonam Kapoor recently won a National Award (Special Mention) for her role in the 2016 movie 'Neerja' and is all set to begin shooting for Rhea's film 'Veerey Di Wedding' along with co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

Tags: sonam kapoor, cannes 2017, aishwarya rai bachchan

