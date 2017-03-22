Entertainment, Bollywood

Director Shankar apologises for attack on journalists at 2.0 sets

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2017, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 7:22 pm IST
This incident happened without my knowledge, I feel very sorry for that, I will see that it won't happen again."
Posters of the film.
 Posters of the film.

Mumbai: The shooting of Rajinikanth's mega budget film '2.0' here was marred by an unsavoury incident today when two photo journalists were allegedly assaulted by the crew for questioning the blocking of a road.

Though the agitated journalists initially lodged a police complaint against the concerned crew members, they withdrew it after the film director Shankar expressed regret.

The journalists, Raghunathan and Sri Barath, alleged they were beaten up when they questioned the blocking of a key intersection in downtown Triplicane by several vehicles of the film crew.

"When we asked if it was proper to inconvenience public by blocking roads especially during (morning) peak hour, two crew members used foul language against us and we were beaten up," Raghunathan, photographer of an English daily, told PTI.

He said Barath, working for a Tamil daily, was also assaulted following which they lodged a police complaint seeking appropriate action.

He claimed that though permission was given for the film shooting during the evening hours, the crew violated it to suit their convenience.

The scribes later withdrew the complaint after Shankar visited the Press Club and expressed regret over the incident.

"This incident happened without my knowledge, I feel very sorry for that, I will see that it won't happen again," he said.

When pointed out that he was seen in the vicinity of the incident spot, Shankar clarified that he had around that time moved into a nearby house for shooting a scene.

Raghunathan told reporters that the complaint was withdrawn following the director's intervention.

Billed as one of the mega budget films, '2.0', is considered a sequel to the earlier superhit 'Endiran' which featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai.

The film, nearing completion, also has Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Tags: 2.0, actor rajinikanth, akshay kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

World Gallery

Government records show that in 1980, just 1% of India’s rural areas had access to safe, usable water.

As India marks World Water Day, clean and safe water still a challenge in country
A body lies in a blanket at the site of a mass grave containing some two dozen people, many of them children, in an area recently re-taken from Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.

The innocent victims of war-torn Middle east countries
Norwegian surfer Tommy gives a surfing lesson to beginners in Flakstad, near Unstad.

Fun time: Surfers enjoy, ride waves along Northern Atlantic Ocean
Muddy water spilled onto streets and into homes in a new round of unusually heavy rains that has killed at least a dozen people in Peru and now threatens flooding in the capital.

Floods, mudslides kill dozens in Peru amid unusually heavy rainfall
Pirates-turned-fishermen from the village of Eyl in Somalia are being targetted by illegal fishermen at sea. Monday’s hijacking of an oil tanker off Somalia’s northern coast surprised the international shipping community after several years without a pirate attack on a large commercial vessel there. (Photo: AP)

Somali fishermen consider returning to piracy citing illegal fishing trade
Winter Storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14, dropping snow and sleet across the region. A man clears the sidewalk near Madison Square Park at the foot of the Flatiron building in Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York. (Photo: AFP)

Winter Storm Stella buries northeastern US in 2 feet deep snow
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Child born with three legs in rare occurrence in Telangana

The mother and the newborn have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad (Photo: YouTube)
 

Shah Rukh Khan wins IT battle in Kaun Banega Crorepati case

The actor was last seen in the ironically named ‘Raees.'
 

Video: Adorable rhino asking cameraman for belly rub in the wild

The video looks adorable (Photo: YouTube)
 

Child born with deformed features termed alien, supernatural in Bihar

The child's mother first refused to nurse him (Photo: YouTube)
 

Surgeon claims simple injection can increase size of penis by 2 inches

The blood from a person's body is injected in the penis (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Set up your old text Status back on WhatsApp, here’s how

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Alia Bhatt slams reports of her being upset with other actresses

Alia was recently seen in the very successful 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan to play a dwarf? Here's the real story

Emraan will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in 'Baadshaho'.

Journalists say they were beaten up by crew of Rajinikanth's 2.0, file complaint

Shankar directing Rajinikanth on the sets of '2.0.'

Smurfs give ‘Happiest in Bollywood’ tag to Golmaal 4 team as they bond on sets

The team of 'Golmaal Again' along with the Smurfs.

Karisma and Sandeep Toshniwal finalised a house in Juhu, to move in together soon?

Karisma and Sandeep
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham