Entertainment, Bollywood

Padmavati first look: Deepika looks intensely beautiful in regal avatar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
The exclusive first poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much awaited movie is here, and it looks majestic.
This magnum opus by Bhansali stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari
 This magnum opus by Bhansali stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone delighted everyone by unveiling her character posters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated period drama, ‘Padmavati’. Theses posters shows the mesmerising look of an actress who is playing the character of fierce Queen of Chittor, Rani Padmini. Her character is seen wearing ethnic royal attire accessorised with heavy Rajasthani jewellery along with a unibrow that’s adding authenticity to her look.

"Devi sthapana ke shubh avsar pe miliye Rani Padmavati se," wrote Deepika Padukone while sharing pictures of her forthcoming movie.

‘Padmavati’ also stars Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, both of whom have shared these posters on their respective social media accounts.

After witnessing the gorgeous look of Deepika as Rani Padmini we are too excited to see looks of Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the film.

The film is slated to release on December 1.

Tags: padmavati movie, deepika padukone, ranveer singh, sanjay leela bhansali, shahid kapoor, bollywood film
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


