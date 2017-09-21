Entertainment, Bollywood

Malala, you're an undeniable force to be reckoned with: Priyanka Chopra

Published Sep 21, 2017, 10:48 am IST
UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in UN, met Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai and the actor is amazed with her.
Priyanka shared this sweet picture with Malala on her Instagram.
  New York: Priyanka Chopra recently met NobelLaureate Malala Yousufzai and the actor is in awe of her. Priyanka, who is the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, recently shared a picture with Yousufzai on Instagram and hailed her for her efforts in empowering and inspiring young girls.

"I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is... But I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a betterplace for the future.”, said Priyanka.

"Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr Yousafzai (who reminds me so much of my father), I realised you're also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age... I'm so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can't wait to speak to you in our secret Hindi/Urdu again," Priyanka wrote giving her fans an insight into her meeting with the young activist.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BZRy_asAfYF/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is...but I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future. Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr. Yousafzai ( who reminds me so much of my father) , I realized you&#39;re also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, Your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age.. I&#39;m so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can&#39;t wait to speak to u in our secret Hindi/Urdu again. ❤️</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-09-20T21:33:45+00:00">Sep 20, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>
Yousafzai, who joined Twitter recently, posted a photo with the actor writing, "Can't believe I met Priyanka Chopra".

The 35-year-old actor was quick to reply, tweeting, "Oh Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!! (sic) You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements. so proud."

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Oh <a href="https://twitter.com/Malala">@Malala</a> no words will be enough...I can&#39;t believe I..met..U!!You&#39;re just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud. <a href="https://t.co/0S4IlkTNJ6">https://t.co/0S4IlkTNJ6</a></p>&mdash; PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) <a href="https://twitter.com/priyankachopra/status/910613233995829249">September 20, 2017</a></blockquote>
Priyanka also met American feminist and social political activist Gloria Steinem at the United Nations.

"It's was so incredible to be on a panel with @gloriasteinem. An icon to the world and definitely one of mine all my life. A true feminist," she wrote along side a picture with Steinem.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:54.907407407407405% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BZSJDOXAlVp/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">It&#39;s was so incredible to be on a panel with @gloriasteinem . An icon to the world and definitely one of mine all my life. A true feminist. A fearless fighter for women&#39;s rights no matter what, no matter who, no matter where... everything about this legendary woman is selfless. She will never stop. She told me herself. Nor will I @gloriasteinem thank you for always giving a voice to the voiceless. U r my hero. #UNGA</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-09-21T00:46:31+00:00">Sep 20, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>
Priyanka is currently in UN where she recently addressed the global leaders and urged everyone to educate and create opportunities for young girls and children.

