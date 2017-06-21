Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: SRK and Anushka's Radha is truly the Bollywood song of the season

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
'Jab Harry Met Sejal,' an Imtiaz Ali directorial has music composed by Pritam and unites SRK and Imtiaz for the very first time.
Screengrabs from the video.
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan wasn't christened the King of Romance, for nothing!

The actor reiterates his solitary supremacy on romance once again, with his charismatic turn as Harry in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial, 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

The film's first song, 'Mai Banu Teri Radha,' is a glorious display of the superstar's mettle and his terrific chemistry with the very talented Anushka Sharma.

The peppy number, with an rooted, Punjabi groove and modern dance music to complement it, has been composed by Pritam, who's collaborating with Imtiaz Ali after 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Shah Rukh and Anushka can be seen endearingly dancing through the streets and through picturesque locales to the tunes of the melody, terrifically crooned by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan.

'Harry Met Sejal,' which has Imtiaz collaborating with SRK for the very first time, is slated for an August 4 release.

Watch the video here:

