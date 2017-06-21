Pics: Just a month after Baywatch release, Priyanka shoots for her 2nd Hollywood film

Priyanka Chopra on the sets of 'A Kid Like Jake' (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ priyankanetwork).

Mumbai: Be it at home or a foreign land, there is no stopping Priyanka Chopra!

Just a month after her big Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron starrer ‘Baywatch’, the actress has started shooting for her next flick with the star of popular series ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Jim Parsons, famously known as Sheldon Cooper.

The film, titled ‘A Kid Like Jake’, is an independent film helmed by Silas Howard and also stars Claire Danes of ‘Homeland’ fame.

After a thunderous start to her international career with ABC network’s crime drama ‘Quantico’, PeeCee chose a villainous role for her debut film down West. It was indeed a risk that paid off well. Despite panned by critics, Priyanka managed to garner critical acclaim, with some even accusing the makers of ‘under using’ her.

Now the latest buzz is that the lady has already started working on her second project. As per her fan accounts, Chopra has started the shoot of ‘A Kid Like Jake’ along with Jim Parsons and Claire Danes.

Dressed in a tangerine dress and sky blue stilettos, PeeCee exuded vibrancy and looked ready for the new challenge.

Take a look at some of the set pictures here: