Cannes 2017: Ash breaks rules with panache, looks ravishing in red

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took her fashion game to the next level when she walked the red carpet on day 4 of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Ash looked every bit stunning as she flouted the red carpet rules by wearing a ruffled Ralph & Russo gown in stunning red.

Aishwarya, 43, who is making her 16th Cannes appearance this year, looked as confident as ever as she strutted her stuff in the off-shoulder gown.

Ash is one of the three Bollywood actresses to walk the red carpet this year. While Deepika Padukone made her debut on May 17 and 18, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up to make a killer appearance at the fest on May 21 and 22.

On day 3, the ‘Sarabjit’ star wore a gorgeous blue ballroom gown by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco, looking like an absolute fairytale princess.

As part of the festival, Aishwarya will present her 2002 cult Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Devdas ’at a big screen open to the public on the Martinez beach, as part of the festival.

Cannes fiesta began on May 17 and will go on till 28th of this month.