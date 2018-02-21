search on deccanchronicle.com
SRK, Aamir, others meet sherwani-clad Trudeau, celebrate stronger ties

ANI
Published Feb 21, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Trudeau, who was glad to meet the Baadshah of Bollywood, took to Twitter to share a candid picture with the star.
Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and family. (Photo: AP/ PTI)
New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and other B-town celebs on Tuesday met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family.

Trudeau, who was glad to meet the Baadshah of Bollywood, took to Twitter to share a candid picture with the star.

He wrote alongside, "Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself... Great to meet you!"

B-town meets and greets Trudeau

Apart from SRK, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Khan and others also greeted Trudeau and his family at the event. Trudeau was accompanied by his wife Sophie and kids, Xavier and Ella Trudeau.

B-town meets and greets Trudeau

The stars took to social media to share their special moment and extend a warm welcome to the PM and his family.

Here's what they wrote:

Anupam Kher: It was such a pleasure to meet the Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau & his family. What a charming & great conversationalist he is. Talked about people, culture and of course cinema.:) #Canada #India #lndianCinema #BendItLikeBeckham #SilverLiningsPlaybook

R. Madhavan: @JustinTrudeau such a pleasure and honour meeting you sir. Your relatability, grace and charm was most endearing and its easy to see why you are the Pride and toast of Canada.Have a lovely rest of the tour.

Farhan Akhtar: Was an honour & a pleasure to meet the Hon. Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau & his lovely wife, Sophie. Sir, your leadership in the discourse for ending gender discrimination serves as constant inspiration to us all.

Tags: shah rukh khan, aamir khan, justin trudeau, actor madhavan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


