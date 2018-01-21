Filmfare Awards: Vidya, Irrfan best actors, Rajkummar bags 2, Hindi Medium best film

Stills from 'Tumhari Sulu', 'Hindi Medium' and 'Trapped.'

New Delhi: Amidst much glam and glitz, the 63rd Filmfare Awards came to an end with Vidya Balan and Irrfan Khan taking the black lady back home after winning in the 'Best Actor' category.

'Hindi Medium' was named the 'Best Film' in the year 2017. Konkona Sensharma was honoured as the debut director for 'A Death in the Gunj'.

Legendry actress Mala Sinha and veteran musician Bappi Lahiri received the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for their contributuion to the Hindi film industry.

The starry night was hosted by Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, with Karan Johar as his company.

The night turned even more exciting with entertaining performances by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Here is the complete list of those who won big at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018:

Best Film: 'Hindi Medium'

Critics' Award for Best Film: 'Newton'

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Vidya Balan for 'Tumhari Sulu'

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) : Irrfan Khan for 'Hindi Medium'

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao for 'Trapped'

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Zaira Wasim for 'Secret Superstar'

Best Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

Best Debut Director: Konkona Sensharma for 'A Death in the Gunj'

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for 'Secret Superstar'

Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya for 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'

Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani for 'Mukti Bhavan'

Best Original Story: Amit Newton for 'Newton'

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Jackie Shroff for 'Khujli'

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Shefali Shah for 'Juice'

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: 'Anahut'

Best Short Film (Fiction) : 'Juice'

Best Short Film (Non Fiction): 'Invisible Wings'

Best Music Album: Pritam for 'Jagga Jasoos'

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' - 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for 'Nachdi Phira' - 'Secret Superstar'

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Ullu Ka Pattha' - 'Jagga Jasoos'

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mala Sinha and Bappi Lahiri

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for 'Galti Se Mistake' - 'Jagga Jasoos'

Best Background Score: Pritam for 'Jagga Jasoos'

Best Action: Tom Struthers for 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray for 'A Death In The Gunj'

Best Editing: Nitin Baid for 'Trapped'

Best Production Design: Parul Sondh for 'Daddy'

Best Sound Design: Anish John for 'Trapped'

Best Costume: Rohit Chaturvedi for 'A Death In The Gunj