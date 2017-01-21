Entertainment, Bollywood

I would hook-up with Katrina and kill Aishwarya: Karan Johar on KWK

ANI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 7:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 7:44 pm IST
In one episode, Alia Bhatt asked KJo to answer whom would he 'Kill, Marry and Hook-up' with.
Karan Johar
New Delhi: 'Kill, Marry, Hook-up,' this is one segment on Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' couch that makes the headline every week.

We have always enjoyed what the guests replied on the same, but do you have any idea what Karan's ranking would be!

In a snippet, posted by the filmmaker on his Twitter handle, it is seen that the host himself is answering to the question.

In one episode, when Alia Bhatt asked KJo to answer whom would he 'Kill, Marry and Hook-up' with options- Aishwarya, Deepika and Katrina, he replied, "I would marry Deepika. Hook-up with Katrina and kill Aishwarya."

Further explaining why he would kill the Bachchan Bahu, Karan said, "Because Abhishek and I grew up together so I can't do either with Aishwarya. So I will have to kill her because of my family connections."

Tags: karan johar, koffee with karan season 5
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

