Entertainment, Bollywood

Is Kangana Ranaut talking about Hrithik Roshan again?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2016, 12:18 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 3:46 am IST
At a recent event, the actress narrated a story eerily similar to her version of the infamous spat with Hrithik Roshan.
Kangana Ranaut
 Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has done it again. The actress, who was making an appearance for a shoe brand recently, used the platform to talk about ‘a girl from the mountains, who fell for a matinee idol’ — an all too familiar tale.

“There was a young girl in the mountains,” she narrated. “Extremely brave, naïve, impractical and stubborn. This girl, when she was walking, saw a picture of a man and fell in love with him. And that picture led her to cross oceans, deserts, mountains and landscapes. She’s standing under stars with the man, and this man kisses her and says ‘I love you.’ The worlds meet and it becomes a trap between the real world and the world, which was supposed to be the future, and has to be reached. But one manages to reach there. What happens is that this man says she’s not a normal girl — she has a lot of fire in her belly. And she isn’t even a woman; she’s a lion in a woman’s body. So, the man gets scared and the love story becomes a tragedy.”

Her rather concise story seems to mirror her side of the story of the spat she had with Hrithik Roshan all through this year. Hrithik’s friends, however, roll their eyes over this incident. “This is really touching. It’s her own version of Ram Teri Ganga Maili; the innocent pahaadi girl seduced by the cunning, city bred philanderer,” says the friend. 

While Hrithik continues to maintain a stoic silence, announcing that he will speak up at an appropriate time, a source close to him says, “She’s continuously building on her narrative regarding her supposed romance. She’s too obsessed with the entire story to be happy with a closure.”

Tags: kangana ranaut, hrithik roshan

Nation Gallery

Two persons were killed as heavy rains accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday pounded the city and coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Vardah batters Tamil Nadu, Chennai resembles ghost town
Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy had reached its peak at some places in the state when many AIADMK supporters pierced themselves with spears and hooks as penance for 'Amma' to return to power, when she celebrated her 67th birthday.

From body piercing to tattooing: A look at Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy!
Cries of 'Amma, Amma' from hundreds of AIADMK supporters rent the air outside Apollo Hospitals where J Jayalalithaa breathed her last after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Inconsolable Jaya supporters gather outside Rajaji Hall to pay last respects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa breathed her last on Monday leaving scores of supporters distraught and wailing.

The life and times of J Jayalalithaa
Large numbers of AIADMK supporters thronged Apollo Hospital following information that ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after days of showing improvement.

Jayalalithaa critical, anxious supporters offer prayers; security beefed up
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra’s smart move

Parineeti Chopra

My journey has not been easy: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.

Would love to play Krishna or Karna in Rajamouli's Mahabharata: Aamir Khan

aamir is gearing up for the release ofhis upcoming film, 'Dangal'.

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham