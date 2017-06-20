Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi’s badassery in Baadshaho is intriguing to a T!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 20, 2017, 11:54 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 11:54 am IST
A burning desire to win against fate, Ajay’s character has different shades of grey to it.
Screen grabs from the teaser of the film.
 Screen grabs from the teaser of the film.

Mumbai: It goes without saying that Ajay Devgn’s character from his 2010-release ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ was one of his many bests and a constant reminder of what a natural performer this National award-winner is.

‘Baadshaho’, on the other hand, may not be anything like the gangster drama but his bad boy image is definitely drawn from it.

Set in the trying time of India’s emergency period during 1975-77, 6 burglars chalk out a plan to take advantage of the situation and set out on a mission to amass wealth from the royal establishments in Rajasthan.

While the teaser has successfully managed to tease us just enough, it is Emraan’s act as a notorious lover (and a conman, we suppose) and Ajay’s as an over-ambitious looter that is gripping and intense as hell.

Hashmi’s thick Marwari accent and Devgn’s heavy dialogues are sure to resonate with us and, hopefully, will work in their favour. Although the girls- Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz- have fleeting mention in the trailer, it will be interesting to see what they have to offer in this ‘army versus badasses’ cookout.  

Considering his level of fitness, Jammwal as a dutiful cop is suave and pretty apt for the part. Unlike ‘Commando 2’, we are positive that his talent will be used to its optimum value at least by a director of Milan Luthria’s calibre.

All in all, ‘Baadshaho’ teaser is an interesting amalgamation of a very refreshing concept, standout performances and an outlandish star cast. It is so bad that it is actually good.

The film is slated to release on September 1.

Watch the trailer here:

Tags: baadshaho, ajay devgn, vidyut jammwal, emraan hashmi, ileana d’cruz
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

SRK’s The Ring and Ajay’s Baadshaho trailers to release with Salman’s Tubelight

Both Shah Rukh and Ajay will be releasing the trailers of their respective movies with Salman’s ‘Tubelight’.
27 Apr 2017 4:52 PM
Ileana was last sene in the very successful 'Rustom'.

Ileana D'Cruz finishes filming Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi's Baadshaho

The Milan Luthria directorial also stars Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles.
05 Mar 2017 8:58 PM
Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Milan Luthria

Salman Khan surprises Ajay Devgn on Baadshaho sets in Jodhpur

Salman took his time out to meet Ajay on the sets of his upcoming film, 'Baadshaho' in Jodhpur.
27 Jan 2017 4:39 PM
This is the fourth time director Milan Luthria and Ajay Devgn have teamed up for a movie, the last one being 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'.

Ajay Devgn announces Baadshaho release date in the wittiest way possible!

Ajay stars in the movie along with Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta and Ileana D'Cruz.
08 Dec 2016 1:10 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Did Virat Kohli speak to CAC about Anil Kumble before ICC Champions Trophy final?

The media has been abuzz with reports of differences between India coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy to be scrapped for more T20 World Cups?

India are due to stage the next Champions Trophy in 2021 but Richardson warned Monday it was by no means certain the event would go ahead. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: SRK is just too good swearing in Punjabi in Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 3

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan acquires Cape Town franchisee in T20 Global League

"South Africa is a beautiful country with beautiful people and I really look forward to be part of the exciting new journey and building something special together. We are particularly thrilled to make Cape Town and Newlands our new home away from home," said Shah Rukh Khan, who also is a co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Kepler telescope finds 10 more possible life-friendly planets

The candidates include 10 newly discovered rocky worlds that are properly distanced from their parent stars for water, if it exists, to pool on their surfaces. Scientists believe liquid water is a key ingredient for life.
 

Inside pics: What went down at Gauri Khan's star studded lavish party

Inside pictures from the party.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Salman: Shah Rukh was always the first choice for the cameo; he was just a call away

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Not Katappa but Varun Dhawan 'kills' 'Baahubali' Prabhas this time

The picture with Prabhas that Varun Dhawan shared on Twitter.

Watch: SRK is just too good swearing in Punjabi in Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 3

Screengrabs from the video.

'It's irritating': Saif on reports claiming he is unhappy about Sara joining films

Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's first child and he also has two sons Ibrahim and Taimur.

Sonam Kapoor is all smiles as she parties with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. (Pic: Instagram/anandahuja)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham