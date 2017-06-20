Watch: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi’s badassery in Baadshaho is intriguing to a T!

Mumbai: It goes without saying that Ajay Devgn’s character from his 2010-release ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ was one of his many bests and a constant reminder of what a natural performer this National award-winner is.

‘Baadshaho’, on the other hand, may not be anything like the gangster drama but his bad boy image is definitely drawn from it.

Set in the trying time of India’s emergency period during 1975-77, 6 burglars chalk out a plan to take advantage of the situation and set out on a mission to amass wealth from the royal establishments in Rajasthan.

While the teaser has successfully managed to tease us just enough, it is Emraan’s act as a notorious lover (and a conman, we suppose) and Ajay’s as an over-ambitious looter that is gripping and intense as hell.

Hashmi’s thick Marwari accent and Devgn’s heavy dialogues are sure to resonate with us and, hopefully, will work in their favour. Although the girls- Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz- have fleeting mention in the trailer, it will be interesting to see what they have to offer in this ‘army versus badasses’ cookout.

Considering his level of fitness, Jammwal as a dutiful cop is suave and pretty apt for the part. Unlike ‘Commando 2’, we are positive that his talent will be used to its optimum value at least by a director of Milan Luthria’s calibre.

All in all, ‘Baadshaho’ teaser is an interesting amalgamation of a very refreshing concept, standout performances and an outlandish star cast. It is so bad that it is actually good.

The film is slated to release on September 1.

Watch the trailer here: