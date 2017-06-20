Entertainment, Bollywood

Shankarabharanam Awards: Aamir, Alia, Junior NTR best actors, Dhanush best director

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2017, 9:21 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 9:24 am IST
The awards have been instituted by South Indian actress Tulasi as a token of regard for her guru K Viswanath.
Junior NTR, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Dhanush were the winners of the awards.
 Junior NTR, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Dhanush were the winners of the awards.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and South superstars Dhanush and Junior NTR will be honoured with inaugural Shankarabharanam Awards.

The awards, instituted by South Indian actress Tulasi as a token of regard for her guru and Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient K Viswanath, will be given away here on Tuesday.

"My guru and mentor Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee,  Dr K Viswanath has worked with both the Northern and Southern industries in his illustrious career. He stands for the unity of our cinema, a beautiful aesthetic medium that knows no boundaries of geography or language," Tulasi said.

The awards are named after the renowned director's iconic 1982 film  'Shankarabharanam.'

This year, talents across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam film industry will be honoured.

Aamir will receive the best actor-Hindi trophy for ‘Dangal', while Alia will get the best actress-Hindi for ‘Udta Punjab'.

Junior NTR will get the best actor-Telugu trophy for ‘Janata Garage'. Dhanush will receive the best director-Tamil award for ‘Pa Pandi.'

Tags: aamir khan, alia bhatt, dhanush, shankarabharanam awards
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Stills from the film

Filmfare Awards: Alia and Shahid take the black lady home for Udta Punjab!

This win was indeed special, at least, after all the controversies and hurdles they faced prior film's release.
15 Jan 2017 9:55 AM
The movie also won a black lady for 'Best Action' (Sham Kaushal).

Filmfare Awards: Dangal reign continues, bags Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director

The movie, by earning more than Rs. 360 crores in three weeks, has created a record at the Box-Office.
15 Jan 2017 9:23 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan acquires Cape Town franchisee in T20 Global League

"South Africa is a beautiful country with beautiful people and I really look forward to be part of the exciting new journey and building something special together. We are particularly thrilled to make Cape Town and Newlands our new home away from home," said Shah Rukh Khan, who also is a co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Kepler telescope finds 10 more possible life-friendly planets

The candidates include 10 newly discovered rocky worlds that are properly distanced from their parent stars for water, if it exists, to pool on their surfaces. Scientists believe liquid water is a key ingredient for life.
 

Inside pics: What went down at Gauri Khan's star studded lavish party

Inside pictures from the party.
 

Arunachal: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

There has been abnormal rise in water level reaching danger zones in rivers and streams of Dirang, Tenga and Rupa areas. (Representational Image)
 

Video: MS Dhoni comes to the rescue as Pakistan fan riles up Mohammed Shami

Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his cool once again, as he pulled Mohammed Shami away from a heated exchange at The Oval, after India's ICC Champions Trophy final defeat at the hands of Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Kochi Metro's transgender employees share an important message

Transgender people face a lot of discrimination in society (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Kabir Khan claims people know about 'Little Boy'

Kabir Khan

Films do create awareness: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan

Suhana preps for debut

Suhana Khan

Exploring the web space

Shreya Gupta

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to take on Vishal Bharadwaj

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham