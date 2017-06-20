Ok to relate Baadshaho to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: Milan

Mumbai: Filmmaker Milan Luthria, who is returning to the big screen with actor duo, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi for Baadshaho, says he is not afraid of the comparisons being made with their previous outing Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai. The director says the setting of the film is completely different from that of the 2010 hit.

"Even if people feel the hangover of Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai looking at Baadshaho it’s ok. I don’t fear that comparison (referring to story and recreating the success of the film) as both the stories are completely different," Milan told PTI.

"One was a gangster film about the rise and fall of two gangsters, this (‘Baadshaho’) is an action drama film about the six main characters and the heist that takes place against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency period," he says. Milan says he is happy to reteam with Ajay and Emraan.

"It was special to work with Ajay and Emraan again, who transformed themselves for the film. Also, it was special working with Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. We have designed special looks for each of them." The filmmaker says the movie’s plot is based on the raids that were conducted during Emergency where royal families were looted.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Milan, the action thriller is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 1. While the makers have already introduced us to the badass characters of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’cruz and Vidyut Jammwal, they released the sixth face, Sanjai Mishra on Monday.