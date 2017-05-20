Entertainment, Bollywood

Cannes’17: Aishwarya continues her quirky lipstick saga; turns up in neon orange!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 20, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 4:20 pm IST
Known as one of the most beautiful faces in the world, Aishwarya's red carpet looks have always been jaw-dropping.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Day 4 of the Cannes Film Festival'17. Ash, Sonam and Deepika are attending the fest as representatives of a popular cosmetic brand.
  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Day 4 of the Cannes Film Festival'17. Ash, Sonam and Deepika are attending the fest as representatives of a popular cosmetic brand.

Mumbai: Just when you thought that the most gorgeous former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was done showcasing her daring side to the world last Cannes, the lady turns up at Day 4 of the 70th edition of the elite Cannes Film Festival in a black off shoulder gown and bright orange lipstick.

Aishwarya, who is making her 16th appearance at the film fiesta this year, made headlines internationally for her bright purple lips at 69th Cannes Film Festival last year. While a section of fashion police vehemently criticized her choice, others lauded Ash for taking the bold fashion move.

dgtjyk

Middle parting, hair let loose, black off shoulder gown, sky-high heels and a neon orange lip to do all the talking. That’s what Aishwarya is all about- elegance with a tinge of quirkiness!

fdjul,uyj5y

fdjul,uyj5y

On day 3, the ‘Sarabjit’ star wore a gorgeous blue ballroom gown by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco, looking like an absolute fairytale princess.

ruhtgjgj

Ash is one of the three Bollywood actresses’ to walk the red carpet this year. While Deepika Padukone made her debut on May 17 and 18, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up to make a killer appearance at the fest on May 21 and 22.

fdjul,uyj5y

Mallika Sherawat and Shruti Haasan, too, were present at the festival. Shruti Haasan's 'Sanghamitra' is the only Indian film screened at the film fiesta this year. The actress, along with the music composer of the film and Oscar winner A. R. Rahman, walked the red carpet on May 18.

Mallika Sherawat, on the other hand, was promoting an international organization ‘Free A Girl,’ of which she is the brand ambassador.

Aishwarya, sans hubby Abhishek Bachchan, had arrived in the city with daughter Aradhya.

fdjul,uyj5y

As part of the festival, Aishwarya will present her 2002 cult Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Devdas ’at a big screen open to the public on the Martinez beach, as part of the festival.

Cannes began on May 17 and will go on till 28th of this month.

Tags: aishwarya at cannes, aishwarya rai bachchan, 70th cannes film festival
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rihanna.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya sizzles in fairy tale gown, poses with Rihanna

Ash, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and Deepika Padukone are the Indian actresses who're attending the festival this year.
19 May 2017 10:01 PM
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. (Pic: Instagram/bachchan)

A smitten Abhishek's response to Ash's Cannes look is absolutely adorable

The actress, who never fails to disappoint, will be walking the royal ramp, this time round as well.
19 May 2017 8:49 PM

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It looks like dog’s dinner: Gordon Ramsay on food cooked by Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Gordon Ramsay.
 

Cannes’17: Aishwarya continues her quirky lipstick saga; turns up in neon orange!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Day 4 of the Cannes Film Festival'17. Ash, Sonam and Deepika are attending the fest as representatives of a popular cosmetic brand.
 

Toronto University hosts special convocation to give Indian-origin cancer patient PhD

Pricilla wasn't sure if she would survive four weeks for the annual University convocation before the kind gesture. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Pics: Ranveer Singh surprises fans at a local bar in Mumbai!

Ranveer Singh with a fan (L), the actor seen in a jovial mood right outside the bar (R).
 

Video: Teen miraculously walks away safe after out-of-control car rams into him

The CCTV footage was posted on Facebook by a neighbour and has already racked up 11 million views and is going viral. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Steve Smith’s mind is ahead of MS Dhoni’s: Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjiv Goenka

Rising Pune Supergiant, who finished seventh in the previous season of the Indian Premier League, made an unbelievable turnaround this year under Steve Smith to become the first team to qualify for the finals. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Conscious decision to send A Death in the Gunj to festivals first: Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey was last seen in 'Blue Mountains.'

Flat 211 is different from Ram Gopal Verma and Abbas-Mustan films: Sunil Sanjan

Sunil Sanjan (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ sunilsanjan).

Lady Gaga gives Deepika Padukone a thumbs up for her style at Cannes!

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loveless at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France (Photo: AP).

After critical acclaim, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium earns Rs 2.8 cr on first day

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in a still from 'Hindi Medium.'

Pics: Ranveer Singh surprises fans at a local bar in Mumbai!

Ranveer Singh with a fan (L), the actor seen in a jovial mood right outside the bar (R).
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham