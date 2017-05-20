Cannes’17: Aishwarya continues her quirky lipstick saga; turns up in neon orange!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Day 4 of the Cannes Film Festival'17. Ash, Sonam and Deepika are attending the fest as representatives of a popular cosmetic brand.

Mumbai: Just when you thought that the most gorgeous former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was done showcasing her daring side to the world last Cannes, the lady turns up at Day 4 of the 70th edition of the elite Cannes Film Festival in a black off shoulder gown and bright orange lipstick.

Aishwarya, who is making her 16th appearance at the film fiesta this year, made headlines internationally for her bright purple lips at 69th Cannes Film Festival last year. While a section of fashion police vehemently criticized her choice, others lauded Ash for taking the bold fashion move.

Middle parting, hair let loose, black off shoulder gown, sky-high heels and a neon orange lip to do all the talking. That’s what Aishwarya is all about- elegance with a tinge of quirkiness!

On day 3, the ‘Sarabjit’ star wore a gorgeous blue ballroom gown by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco, looking like an absolute fairytale princess.

Ash is one of the three Bollywood actresses’ to walk the red carpet this year. While Deepika Padukone made her debut on May 17 and 18, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up to make a killer appearance at the fest on May 21 and 22.

Mallika Sherawat and Shruti Haasan, too, were present at the festival. Shruti Haasan's 'Sanghamitra' is the only Indian film screened at the film fiesta this year. The actress, along with the music composer of the film and Oscar winner A. R. Rahman, walked the red carpet on May 18.

Mallika Sherawat, on the other hand, was promoting an international organization ‘Free A Girl,’ of which she is the brand ambassador.

Aishwarya, sans hubby Abhishek Bachchan, had arrived in the city with daughter Aradhya.

As part of the festival, Aishwarya will present her 2002 cult Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Devdas ’at a big screen open to the public on the Martinez beach, as part of the festival.

Cannes began on May 17 and will go on till 28th of this month.