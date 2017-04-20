Entertainment, Bollywood

Zhu Zhu to promote Tubelight with Salman Khan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Apr 20, 2017, 12:04 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 9:02 am IST
Tubelight director, Kabir Khan confirmed her presence for the film’s promotional events and added that the actress has quite a meaty role.
Salman Khan
 Salman Khan

While Irrfan Khan promotes his new film Hindi Medium without his Pakistani leading lady, Salman Khan’s Tubelight leading lady Zhu Zhu is all set to join her superstar-hero in India for the promotion of their film.

Informs director Kabir Khan, “Yes, Zhu Zhu is going to join Salman to promote Tubelight. What a gorgeous woman and a lovely actor! She was such a positive presence on location.”

a

Kabir reiterates Zhu Zhu’s primacy in the film. “She is not just a side character. She has a major role. She plays a very important part. Does she speak Hindi in the film? I leave that for audiences to discover.”

The filmmaker, who makes male-centric dramas, feels the women are no pushovers in his cinema. He said, “Whether it’s Katrina in Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom or Kareena in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and now Zhu Zhu in Tubelight, the women in my films always have strong parts to play. I had told Kareena during Bajrangi Bhaijaan, ‘You may have lesser screen time. But you are the voice of the film.’ Likewise Zhu Zhu has less footage than Salman but she’s central to the plot.”

Tags: salman khan

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump to call record-holder female astronaut in space

Whitson on April 24 will surpass NASA astronaut Jeff Williams' 534-day record for the longest cumulative stay in space.
 

Innovative new product enables women to have sex during period

And there's no mess at all (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi unveils the Mi 6: What’s new?

It provides a viable alternative to the pricier flagships of Samsung and Apple as well, apart from the flagship killers.
 

Katy Perry slammed online for posting image of goddess Kali

Katy Perry shared the image on her Instagram account.
 

Samsung launches Galaxy S8 in India, starting at Rs 57,900

The South Korean manufacturer has set the Galaxy S8 launch event in New Delhi starting at 12PM IST. You can watch the live stream at Samsung India’s website.
 

Pro-Kannada outfits aiming for Karnataka bandh on Baahubali 2 release date

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra struggled with singing

Parineeti Chopra

Religious places should have a limit on the loudspeaker's volume: Gul on Azaan Row

Gul Panag

Sanjay Dutt’s sister praises Ranbir Kapoor’s new look

Sanjay’s sister Priya, is impressed with Ranbir’s look.

No fatwa was issued against Sonu Nigam, says cleric Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi

Sonu Nigam and Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi

People who don’t win create controversy: Raveena on Akshay’s National award debate

Raveena Tandon
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham