Zhu Zhu to promote Tubelight with Salman Khan

While Irrfan Khan promotes his new film Hindi Medium without his Pakistani leading lady, Salman Khan’s Tubelight leading lady Zhu Zhu is all set to join her superstar-hero in India for the promotion of their film.

Informs director Kabir Khan, “Yes, Zhu Zhu is going to join Salman to promote Tubelight. What a gorgeous woman and a lovely actor! She was such a positive presence on location.”

Kabir reiterates Zhu Zhu’s primacy in the film. “She is not just a side character. She has a major role. She plays a very important part. Does she speak Hindi in the film? I leave that for audiences to discover.”

The filmmaker, who makes male-centric dramas, feels the women are no pushovers in his cinema. He said, “Whether it’s Katrina in Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom or Kareena in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and now Zhu Zhu in Tubelight, the women in my films always have strong parts to play. I had told Kareena during Bajrangi Bhaijaan, ‘You may have lesser screen time. But you are the voice of the film.’ Likewise Zhu Zhu has less footage than Salman but she’s central to the plot.”