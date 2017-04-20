Entertainment, Bollywood

Taking on cleric, Sonu Nigam makes a ‘bald’ statement

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2017, 1:47 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Sonu Nigam also stressed over how it is his democratic right to have an opinion.
Sonu Nigam
Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam has been taking on his detractors head on — quite literally. On Wednesday, the actor made a strong statement on his ‘democratic right’ when he appeared before the media with a shiny bald pate — answering a Muslim cleric’s open offer of a Rs 10-lakh bounty to anyone who would shave Sonu’s hair.

The Muslim cleric’s statement was sparked by Sonu Nigam’s tweet on April 17 questioning the loud call of the ‘azaan’ in the morning and also asking when “forced religiousness would end in India”.

Quoting from a newspaper that carried the Maulvi’s statement, Sonu asked the latter to keep a sum of Rs 10 lakh ready when he tweeted, “Today at 2 pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi.” (sic) He later invited the media to be part of the event.

The singer appeared before the media bald at his home on Wednesday afternoon and said, “I believe in all faiths and I didn’t speak against any religion.”

The singer, who was branded as ‘anti-Muslim’ for his tweets, said: “Jiss insaan ne poori zindagi Mohd Rafi sahab ko apna pita maana hai, jiske guru ka naam Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan sahab hai, us insaan ke baare mein koi aisa soche, kahe ya taunt kare ki anti-Muslim hai, toh ye meri problem nahi hai, ye aapki problem hai. (I’ve spent my life idolising Mohd Rafi as a father figure, my teacher is Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan. If I am being labelled anti-Muslim… it’s not my problem, it’s yours).”

Sonu Nigam also stressed over how it is his democratic right to have an opinion. “This is a social topic, not a religious one. I have a right to my opinion. I am neither left wing, nor right wing. I am a believer but I don’t think my religion is the best, and neither should anybody else. We have to fight fanaticism. Azaan is important, loudspeakers are not. The same goes with aarti. One doesn’t need loudspeakers. That’s the point I am trying to make,”he said.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

