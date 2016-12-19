Entertainment, Bollywood

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2016, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 7:44 pm IST
Double roles seem to be back in vogue as A-list stars are embracing it all over again.
The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.

Mumbai:  Hrithik Roshan debuted acing it, while capturing the imagination of an entire nation. Shah Rukh Khan did it in 'Fan'  and changed the game, delivering one of his career bests.

Yes, double roles. The trend that defined the 80's and 90's now seems to be back in vogue.

Current toast of the town, Ranveer Singh also wants to do it, as per news reports.

ruytutr

However, his peers, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to rock 2017, with double role acts.

Varun Dhawan:

ytruytu

The actor has accepted the baton from Salman Khan and will be taking forward his iconic 'Judwaa,' in the film's sequel, helmed by none other than father Dabvid Dhawan. With his goofy act winning him much brownie points and comparisons to Govinda, the actor seems to be all set to ace the role in the film, which is also to star Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Arjun Kapoor:

47y4y

The actor, who'd played diametrically different twins in his very second film, 'Aurangzeb,' will again be playing twins in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan,' which will have Mamujaan Anil Kapoor playing his reel uncle. The film will also star Ileana D'Cruz, Neha Sharma and Athiya Shetty.

Sidharth Malhotra:

ytuyt

The actor might not have had a bittersweet 2016, with 'Kapoor & Sons' winning him rave reviews whilst 'Bara Baar Dekho,' proved to be disastrous at the box-office. However, he'll be back with Raj-DK's 'Reload,' earlier rumoured to have been a sequel to Sidharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Bang Bang'. However, the film, an action potboiler, apart from being a an independent film, also has the handsome star playing dual roles, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and a back-from-hibernation Suniel Shetty, who'll be seen playing his father.

As an after-thought, we'd love to watch Ranbir Kapoor do a double role, pretty soon.

Tags: varun dhawan, ranveer singh, arjun kapoor, sidharth malhotra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Would love to play Krishna or Karna in Rajamouli's Mahabharata: Aamir Khan

aamir is gearing up for the release ofhis upcoming film, 'Dangal'.

Priyanka Chopra is Assam tourism’s brand ambassador

Priyanka Chopra

Aamir makes Himalayan blunder, calls Shabana Azmi Javed Akhtar’s daughter!

Aamir Khan

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).

Exclusive: Iulia Vantur to make first public performance at Stardust Awards

While the news had been tightly held a secret until now, we have got to know of her exciting dance performance from reliable sources.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham