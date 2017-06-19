Pritam at it again; Jagga Jasoos song blatantly plagiarised?

Mumbai: Pritam has often come under the scanner for allegedly plagiarising his songs. Right from his cult hit 'Ya Ali' from Gangster to the very recent 'Bulleya' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' controversies never seemed to be in a mood to allude the acclaimed composer.

The composer's latest offering is Jagga Jasoos,' his latest collaboration with Anurag Basu after their critically acclaimed outing in 'Barfi,' arguably Pritam's best effort yet.

However, the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer musical, which supposedly hosts a whopping 29 songs, has already been plagued in controversy thanks to its massive delay.

However, the film's latest song, 'Galtise Mistake,' a peppy number that works on its percussive and groovy composition.

Instantly catchy, the song had been growing on the audience and rising up the charts. However, it has now been laden in controversy, as the internet has started pointing out uncanny similarities with 3BallMTY's former club regular 'Inténtalo,' with the 'lift' seeming near blatant.

Pritam's Galtise Mistake from 'Jagga Jasoos':

3BallMTY's 'Inténtalo' ft. El Bebeto, América Sierra:

Do you think the song is plagiarised?