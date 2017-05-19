Entertainment, Bollywood

Revealed! Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next film is Mere Pyare Prime Minister

PTI
Published May 19, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 9:33 am IST
The director has begun shooting the film, which revolves around the friendship of four kids living in the slums.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Mumbai: After exploring Delhi in his films such as ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Delhi-6’, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has set the story of his next film, ‘Mere Pyare Prime Minister’, in the slums of Mumbai.

The director has begun shooting the film, which revolves around the friendship of four kids living in the slums.

"The subject has been simmering on a slow fire for three years. I'm a Delhi boy and all my films-- Rang De Basanti, Delhi 6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mirzya were all set in the North. But I've been living in Mumbai since 1988 and seen it transform into a world city. The buildings are taller now but there are still slums around them that have always intrigued me and made me follow the path of Salaam Bombay, Slumdog Millionare and other stories which have grown out of them," Mehra said in a statement.

The director, whose last film ‘Mirzya’ did not do well at the box office, says his film is not so much about comparisons as it is a story if people and relationships.

"There is no attempt to overplay or undermine, it's about seeing this world through different eyes and finding beauty and inspiration in it," he said.

National award-winning actress Anjali Patil plays the role of a mother to one of the child protagonists in the film, whose dream is to build a toilet for his mother.

Tags: rakeysh omprakash mehra, rang de basanti, mirzya, new film
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: The moment teenage Mark Zuckerberg got accepted into Harvard

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
 

Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manish Pandey in India’s Champions Trophy squad

Dinesh Karthik was one of the five stand-byes and has been rewarded for his stupendous form in the domestic cricket last season. (Photo: AP)
 

'Made in India' iPhones could cost $100 less, will hit shelves this month

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA probes spot man-made 'bubble' around Earth

A certain type of communications—very low frequency (VLF) radio communications—have been found to interact with particles in space, affecting how and where they move. (Photo: NASA)
 

Don't erect a memorial, but plant a tree if you loved me: Dave said in his will

Late Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. (Photo: File)
 

Final design of Apple iPhone 8 leaked?

Image: BGR
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan’s talent agency receives threat calls

Saif Ali Khan

Alia Bhatt didn’t want to upset Shah Rukh Khan

Alia sought the help of common friend Karan Johar, who also insisted that Alia’s manager Reshma Shetty attend the meeting with SRK at his bungalow, Mannat.

Watch: Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi from Guest Iin London is the new Desi anthem!

Screengrabs from the video.

Sridevi goes de-glam for 'Mom'

A source close to the film reveals, “Audiences have always watched Sridevi in glamorous roles, and she has always pulled them off with élan.

Kajol may lose Prasar Bharati job

Kajol
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham