Cannes Film Festival 2017: Deepika Padukone dazzles on Day 2

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loveless at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone's second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival saw her opt for bold colors and statement accessories.

As usual, she looked dashing on day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival. She was seen with smoky eyes in antique green, matched with a emerald green gown. Pretty smile and confident was depicting on her face.

She turned up the glamorous avatar in a Brandon Maxwell gown, teamed with diamonds by De Grisogono and Chloe Gosselin shoes. She is the first Indian celebrity to walk the Cannes red carpet this year.

Talking to a website, she had earlier said, “We have started planning. There is too much focus on clothes. It should be fun. As a woman, we enjoy being ready and all of that. Clothes are exciting but there is more to it. It is something that my team is working on.”

