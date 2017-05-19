Cannes Film Festival 2017: Deepika Padukone dazzles on Day 2

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone's second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival saw her opt for bold colors and statement accessories.
As usual, she looked dashing on day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival. She was seen with smoky eyes in antique green, matched with a emerald green gown. Pretty smile and confident was depicting on her face.
She turned up the glamorous avatar in a Brandon Maxwell gown, teamed with diamonds by De Grisogono and Chloe Gosselin shoes. She is the first Indian celebrity to walk the Cannes red carpet this year.
Talking to a website, she had earlier said, “We have started planning. There is too much focus on clothes. It should be fun. As a woman, we enjoy being ready and all of that. Clothes are exciting but there is more to it. It is something that my team is working on.”