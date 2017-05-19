 LIVE !  :  Krunal Pandya has gone after Piyush Chawla tonight. (Photo: BCCI) Live| MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya take Mumbai close to IPL final
 
Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owns the red carpet in pristine gown

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2017, 10:01 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 10:36 pm IST
Ash, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and Deepika Padukone are the Indian actresses who're attending the festival this year.
Aishwarya posing in her gown.
 Aishwarya posing in her gown.

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, famed worldwide for her unfathomable beauty, has finally made her 16th appearance at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Ash looked nothing short of exotic in her pristine gown.

Ash, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and Deepika Padukone are the Indian actresses who're attending the festival this year.

Aishwarya, 43, yet again proved why she is hailed the most beautiful woman in India, by carrying herself around effortlessly in the gorgeous gown.

Cannes fiesta has got everyone excited, especially the fashion police, who are all alert and eager to use their rating wand.

Aishwarya, sans hubby Abhishek Bachchan had arrived in the city with daughter Aradhya.

As part of the festival, Aishwarya will present her 2002 cult Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Devdas ’at a big screen open to the public on the Martinez beach, as part of the festival.

Tags: aishwarya rai bachchan, 66th cannes film festival
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

