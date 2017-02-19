SRK invited to guest star in Dirk Gently’s, seems like he is packing bags already!

Mumbai: The otherwise omniscient superstar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is self-admittedly guilty of not knowing that ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ is a series. The actor took to social media to make this confession and ended up getting an offer to star in it from the Producer of the show. Wow!

So it all started with SRK’s tweet upon learning that ‘Dirk Gently’ is actually a series, he wrote: Dirk Gently is a TV series!! And I didn’t know it! Woe be upon me. Sorry Adams. The pic is for no apparent reason.

Arvind Ethan David, Executive Producer of the show, commented on SRK’s tweet in a very dashing way. He said: Amazing to discover that @iamsrk is a #dirkgently fan. Come guest star in #Season2.

Now, Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh, replied to this offer in his usual funny little way. He wrote: Let me know the time and place. Will figure out my own accommodation!

What about discussing remuneration? The superstar is clearly a generous celebrity to work with!

Jokes apart, think about it, if one of the biggest stars of the country makes an appearance on an internationally successful show as the ‘Dirk Gently’, how crazy would that be?!

The series is an adaptation of Douglas Adams’s novel by the same name. Shah Rukh Khan, do not hold back, please accept!