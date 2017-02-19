Entertainment, Bollywood

SRK invited to guest star in Dirk Gently’s, seems like he is packing bags already!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 19, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 7:17 pm IST
The actor, who is apparently a fan of the novel this series has been adapted from, was asked to be a part of it in Season 2.
SRK and a poster of 'Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency'.
 SRK and a poster of 'Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency'.

Mumbai: The otherwise omniscient superstar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is self-admittedly guilty of not knowing that ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ is a series. The actor took to social media to make this confession and ended up getting an offer to star in it from the Producer of the show. Wow!

So it all started with SRK’s tweet upon learning that ‘Dirk Gently’ is actually a series, he wrote: Dirk Gently is a TV series!! And I didn’t know it! Woe be upon me. Sorry Adams. The pic is for no apparent reason.

tj65j65j5yjttrtj65j65j5yjttr

Arvind Ethan David, Executive Producer of the show, commented on SRK’s tweet in a very dashing way. He said: Amazing to discover that @iamsrk is a #dirkgently fan. Come guest star in #Season2.

Now, Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh, replied to this offer in his usual funny little way. He wrote: Let me know the time and place. Will figure out my own accommodation!

43y54htrhrb

What about discussing remuneration? The superstar is clearly a generous celebrity to work with!

Jokes apart, think about it, if one of the biggest stars of the country makes an appearance on an internationally successful show as the ‘Dirk Gently’, how crazy would that be?!

The series is an adaptation of Douglas Adams’s novel by the same name. Shah Rukh Khan, do not hold back, please accept!

Tags: netflix, douglas adams, shah rukh khan, srk, dirk gently's, arvind ethan david
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during an election campaign rally in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)

Modi promised like DDLJ's SRK, turned out Sholay's Gabbar: Rahul

Referring to the 1995 hit starring Shah Rukh and Kajol, Rahul slammed Modi for his 'achhe din' promise.
17 Feb 2017 6:26 PM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Watch: Akhilesh is SRK, Modi-Nawazuddin Siddhiqui in this funny Raees parody trailer

The video also stars Dimple Yadav in Mahira Khan’s role as the leading lady.
09 Feb 2017 5:20 PM
K.U. Mohanan with Shah Rukh Khan

Raees cinematographer KU Mohanan talks about being called 'genius' by SRK

Cinematographer K U Mohanan, from Payyannur, offers a peek into his stint in Bollywood and his rapport with Shah Rukh Khan.
11 Feb 2017 12:00 AM
The picture that Shah Rukh Khan shared on Twitter.

After 25 years of knowing each other, SRK-Aamir click their first picture together

The two superstars recently met at the birthday bash of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli in Dubai.
11 Feb 2017 10:52 AM
The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

SRK deserved Oscar for MNIK but H'wood too manipulative: Paulo Coelho

Twitter has been celebrating the seven-year anniversary of the Karan Johar directorial.
12 Feb 2017 4:10 PM
AbRam is often seen accompanying his father.

SRK gets poetic as he takes a walk, builds sand-castles with son AbRam

SRK and AbRam took a late night walk on Juhu beach and spent time making sand castle.
14 Feb 2017 5:28 PM
The film has had a successful run at the box-office.

SRK booked for 'rioting' and 'damaging' railway property during Raees promotions

The case was registered against the actor last night by the GRP on the direction of a railway court.
15 Feb 2017 3:29 PM
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have a new talent that has been roped in by their respective producers.

Apart from Tubelight, SRK and Salman have one more thing in common this year

Shah Rukh Khan plays an important cameo in Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release, 'Tubelight'.
15 Feb 2017 5:22 PM
Rana Daggubati in Baahubali: The Conclusion

Rana rules out SRK’s cameo in Baahubali: The Conclusion

Rumours were abuzz that SRK would be seen in a cameo mediating between Prabhas and the antagonist played by Rana.
16 Feb 2017 12:30 AM
Screengrabs from the video.

Watch: Ranveer-Ganesh do the iconic DDLJ train scene better than SRK-Kajol

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial 'Padmavati,' alongside Shahid and Deepika.
07 Feb 2017 6:23 PM

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uncapped Indians in spotlight as IPL auction looms

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to defend their IPL title. (Photo: IPL)
 

ICC Women's WC qualifiers: India thrash Pakistan to reach final

India have now qualified for the final. (Photo: ICC)
 

Doctor called 'vagina whisperer' holds 'designer vagina conclave' in NY

The surgeries are primarily meant to make women feel sexier (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2017: Mitchell Starc pulls out of IPL, not to play for RCB

A file photo of Mitchell Starc. (Photo: Cricket Australia)
 

A drug for depression causes people to binge on sex and gambling

The firm has been sued over 'life-ruining' side effects (Photo: YouTube/AFP)
 

Video: Skydiver shows sharp reflexes to save child falling from counter

Saved the child in the nick of time (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shah Rukh's 1989 serial Circus to air again from today, gear up to feel nostalgic

Shah Rukh in a still from 'Circus'.

Pic: An emotional Priyanka Chopra remembers father on parents’ marriage anniversary

Priyanka Chopra with mother Madhu Chopra and father Lt. Ashok Chopra.

Pics: Sanjay Dutt and family go on a scooter ride, daughter Trishala pines for them!

Sanjay with wife Maanayata, son Shahraan, Iqra and Trishala Dutt (left).

Confirmed! Saif Ali Khan reveals ‘brilliant’ Karan Johar is launching daughter Sara!

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Ranbir, Saif display their cooking skills as Kapoors enjoy fun evening together

Screengrabs from the picture shared on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham