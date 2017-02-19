Entertainment, Bollywood

Confirmed! Saif Ali Khan reveals ‘brilliant’ Karan Johar is launching daughter Sara!

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2017, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
The star kid’s launch pad has been the centre of discussion for many months now.
Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
 Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Mumbai: After rumours of Sara Ali Khan starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in Director Karan Malhotra’s next were put to rest, Sara’s actor father Saif Ali Khan has confirmed to an entertainment website that his daughter will be launched by none other than Karan Johar.

When quizzed about his little girl’s launch pad, a proud Saif reportedly said, “I think she is going to. I am very happy she is working with Karan Johar because I think he is brilliant with newcomers and he will launch her correctly. He is a very intelligent and a passionate filmmaker and he understands films. I am very pleased that she is with him.”

The doting father, who recently had his third child Taimur Ali Khan with wife Kareen Kapoor, is always available for his 23-year-old daughter. Talking about what role he plays in the aspiring actress’s life, Saif said, “I am very happy to see Sara doing whatever she has her heart set on. We talk constantly and she discusses whatever she wants to and I give her my advice. But eventually it is her decision.”

The actress is most likely to star opposite Tiger Shroff in ‘Student of The year 2’, a role that was rumoured to be played by Tiger’s alleged ladylove Disha Patani.

Tags: sara ali khan, saif ali khan, karan johar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.

Sara Ali Khan-Ranveer snapped together; will she debut opposite him in Gully Boy?

Sara, Saif Ali Khan's daughter, had been rumoured to be debuting opposite him in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.
29 Jan 2017 4:09 PM
Sara Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik hasn’t signed the film with Sara Ali Khan, may never happen?

The makers have already started with the pre-production work, scouting for locations and making international trips.
28 Jan 2017 12:14 PM
Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Harsh debuted in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Mirzya,' while Sara is expected to make her debut this year.
20 Jan 2017 8:06 PM
Sara will soon be making her big-screen debut in a film by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Not Shinde's grandson; who is this star kid Sara Ali Khan is dating?

Sara had reportedly been in a steady relationship with the former Maharshtra CM's grandson Veer Pahariya.
04 Jan 2017 12:50 PM
Sara is currently rumoured to be debuting opposite Hrithik Roshan in a Karan Johar production. (Photo source: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan has a new male friend and it's not who you think it is!

She has often been snapped with this friend, amid rumours of her dating a powerful politician's grandson.
20 Dec 2016 6:15 PM
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan spoilt for debut choice

While it’s certain that Karan Johar and Dharma Productions will launch Sara, who her co-star will be is uncertain.
20 Dec 2016 12:18 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3D-printed 'laugh star' becomes first artwork created in space

Eyal Gever's 3D-printed 'laugh-star' becomes first artwork created in space
 

Someone changed Palanisamy's name to 'Sasikala's Slave' on Wikipedia

The battle for power in Tamil Nadu intensifies (Photo: Twitter)
 

England's Ben Stokes primed to be IPL 2017's next millionaire

Ben Stokes 'reputation has soared during England's winter tour of India. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Ishank Jaggi included in auction pool

Ishank Jaggi was not kept in pruned list of 351 players that BCCI announced after consultation with the franchises. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch | World's first fully-manned hoverbike tested in Moscow

SCORPION platform is a single-seat aircraft that rediscovers the art of flying and hovering enabling a hi-tech quadcopter-based solution.
 

Run for charity: Joggers in bras, panties, briefs raise money for sick kids

Participants race in the annual Cupid's Undie Run in Philadelphia. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ranbir, Saif display their cooking skills as Kapoors enjoy fun evening together

Screengrabs from the picture shared on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra: Playing their cards well

Priyanka Chopra

Watch: Jhanvi Kapoor parties with rumoured boyfriend, shows off her thumkas

Screengrabs from the video posted on Instagram.

Exclusive: Akshay Kumar to don dhoti kurta avatar for Gold

Akshay Kumar

Refused to wax my legs for Judwaa 2 song: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham