Confirmed! Saif Ali Khan reveals ‘brilliant’ Karan Johar is launching daughter Sara!

Mumbai: After rumours of Sara Ali Khan starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in Director Karan Malhotra’s next were put to rest, Sara’s actor father Saif Ali Khan has confirmed to an entertainment website that his daughter will be launched by none other than Karan Johar.

When quizzed about his little girl’s launch pad, a proud Saif reportedly said, “I think she is going to. I am very happy she is working with Karan Johar because I think he is brilliant with newcomers and he will launch her correctly. He is a very intelligent and a passionate filmmaker and he understands films. I am very pleased that she is with him.”

The doting father, who recently had his third child Taimur Ali Khan with wife Kareen Kapoor, is always available for his 23-year-old daughter. Talking about what role he plays in the aspiring actress’s life, Saif said, “I am very happy to see Sara doing whatever she has her heart set on. We talk constantly and she discusses whatever she wants to and I give her my advice. But eventually it is her decision.”

The actress is most likely to star opposite Tiger Shroff in ‘Student of The year 2’, a role that was rumoured to be played by Tiger’s alleged ladylove Disha Patani.