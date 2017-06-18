Entertainment, Bollywood

Exclusive: After Mom, Sridevi to start work on Mr India 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Jun 18, 2017, 12:18 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 11:42 am IST
Sridevi and Anil Kapoor are all set to recreate the Mr. India magic under a new director.
Sridevi is a diva, and she has rightfully earned that crown. Millions of fans have watched her scale the peaks of stardom with sheer hard work and dedication, one film at a time.

Last seen in English Vinglish, she proved why she is the undisputed Bollywood Empress. The pre-release reviews of Mom are so encouraging that hubby, producer Boney Kapoor is already planning his next movie.

Yes, the long-awaited Mr India 2 is back on track — finally. Sridevi and her co-star Anil Kapoor return to play their original roles while another young pair will feature in pivotal parts. A source close to the development, says, “The idea is to take the story forward, but not just for the heck of it. We wanted a solid plot, and we have got it.”

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor are all set to recreate the Mr. India magic under a new director. Unfortunately, Shekhar Kapur has declined to direct the sequel. In the search for fresh blood, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Mom’s director Ravi Udyawar seem to be strong contenders.

