Exclusive: After Mom, Sridevi to start work on Mr India 2

Sridevi is a diva, and she has rightfully earned that crown. Millions of fans have watched her scale the peaks of stardom with sheer hard work and dedication, one film at a time.

Last seen in English Vinglish, she proved why she is the undisputed Bollywood Empress. The pre-release reviews of Mom are so encouraging that hubby, producer Boney Kapoor is already planning his next movie.

Yes, the long-awaited Mr India 2 is back on track — finally. Sridevi and her co-star Anil Kapoor return to play their original roles while another young pair will feature in pivotal parts. A source close to the development, says, “The idea is to take the story forward, but not just for the heck of it. We wanted a solid plot, and we have got it.”

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor are all set to recreate the Mr. India magic under a new director. Unfortunately, Shekhar Kapur has declined to direct the sequel. In the search for fresh blood, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Mom’s director Ravi Udyawar seem to be strong contenders.