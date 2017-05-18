Entertainment, Bollywood

Reema Lagoo, veteran actress of Marathi and Hindi cinema, passes away

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 18, 2017, 8:43 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 8:54 am IST
Reema Lagoo
Mumbai: Veteran actress of Marathi and Hindi film industry, Reema Lagoo, breathed her last on Wednesday night after suffering from a massive heart attack. Lagoo, who was only 59, complained of chest pain on Wednesday night and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri where she breathed her last.

Lagoo’s body is in Kokilaben hospital now and will be taken to her residence after 10 am. The actress’s last rites will take place at Oshiwara crematorium.

A popular face in the 80s and 90s, both in Marathi and Hindi films, Reema Lagoo started her acting career in 1970s and will always be remembered for her roles in 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain'. Her contribution to Indian television is also commendable, 'Tu Tu Main Main' and 'Shriman Shrimati' are some of her notable roles in small screen.

