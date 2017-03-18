Krishnaraj Rai, father of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, passes away

Mumbai: Father of former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Krishnaraj Rai, breathed his last today after being in the hospital for a few weeks now owing to health issues.

Rai continued to be in a critical state and showed little improvement in past few weeks that he was in the hospital. Aishwarya had cut her trip short to be by her father’s side when he was admitted to the hospital. Son-in-law Abhishek had also flown back from New York.

Bachchans did not celebrate Holi this year because of Rai’s poor health. Krishnaraj Rai is survived by wife Vrinda, son Aditya and daughter Aishwarya.