Entertainment, Bollywood

Hyderabad cops book Bollywood producer Karim Morani for rape

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 18, 2017, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
The Cineyug head honcho, who also produced 'Chennai Express,' had also been involved in the 2G spectrum scam.
Further details on the case are awaited.
 Further details on the case are awaited.

Mumbai: In a sensational turn of events, the Hyderabad police has booked famed Bollywood producer Karim Morani, in a case of rape and blackmail, according to a report by ANI.

Morani had previously come under the scanner for his involvement in the infamous 2G Spectrum scam.

The police haven’t revealed details of the charges against him as yet.

Morani is the producer of blockbusters like ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. He also owns Cineyug, an events and production company.

Morani’s daughter Zoa Morani had made her Bollywood debut in the 2011 film Álways Kabhi Kabhi,’ which had been produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

Tags: karim morani, cineyug, karim morani rape case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Mika Singh posted a video and wrote, “Happy ‪#‎birthday to ‪#‎kareemmorani. Had a great party, also the king of so many hearts ‪#‎shahrukhkhan sang ‪#‎Billo ..

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Billo duet with Mika Singh at Karim Morani's party

Mika entertained the audience and put up a great show by singing his newly released song ‘Billo’ from ‘Dishoom’.
23 Mar 2016 1:04 PM

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad cops book Bollywood producer Karim Morani for rape

Further details on the case are awaited.
 

Watch: Akshay says no to body double, jumps into raging Ganga for Jolly LLB 2

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Couple says having threesomes has made their marriage stronger

Jackie said the practice keeps her young and maintains trust (Photo: Facebook)
 

'I don't like tweeting': Donald Trump

Trump had said earlier that he has no plans to quit Twitter even after becoming US President this week. (Photo: AP)
 

Baba Ramdev challenges Olympic wrestler to wrestle him

The bout will take place ahead of second semifinal match between Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals. (Photo: PTI)
 

This 94-year-old grandma attends 10 gym classes every week

She loves meeting new people at the gym (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Watch: Akshay says no to body double, jumps into raging Ganga for Jolly LLB 2

Screengrabs from the video.

In my head Vin Diesel and I live together and have babies: Deepika Padukone

This is Deepika's first appearance on Ellen's show.

Watch: Kaabil making video shows Hrithik and Yami have an effortless chemistry

Screengrabs from the video.

Exclusive: Ranveet Singh to team up with Fan director Maneesh Sharma!

Ranveer Singh

Watch: Sushant simulating a flight prepping for Chandamama Door Ke is thrilling

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham