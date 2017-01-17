Entertainment, Bollywood

SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2017, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 8:29 pm IST
The sensational revelation has been made in the director's recently released biography, 'An Unsuitable Boy.
Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
 Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Mumbai: Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan go back a long way and this is no secret. Karan had even played one of his friends in Aditya Chopra’s iconic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ and even went on to cast him in directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

However an excerpt from his biography, ‘An Unsuitable Boy,’ suggests that the film had anything but a smooth release ,with threats from then underworld don Abu Salem targeting Karan leading to his family being grappled in pain.

But only until SRK reassured them of their safety, going to the extent of implying that need be,  he was willing to take a bullet for KJo, who he considered nothing short of a brother.

Read the excerpt here:

"On Monday, we were writing out the cards, dispatching them through production. My maasi had come to the house to help us. I went down to drop her. My mother was alone at home, even the servants were not there, all of them had gone out. The phone rang. My mother picked it up, and it was a call from the underworld. A man's voice said, 'Your son's wearing a red T-shirt, I can see him right now. And we're going to shoot him if you release this film on Friday.'"

"For some reason, they didn't want the film to be released that Friday; we didn't know why. It was a call from Abu Salem, and my mother was shaking with terror. She put the phone down and ran towards the door. She pressed the lift number, and I was coming up. As I came up those nine floors, she was going through really tough moments. When I reached, she just dragged me to the room and said, 'You have to call the cops. This call has come and they said they're going to shoot you, they don't want you to release your film this Friday...'"

"That evening, my father, Shah Rukh, the cops, Adi, everybody was there. The cops advised us, 'We will protect you but you have to go ahead. You can't show your fear. You have to have the premiere on Thursday.' 

By my mother said, 'What does this mean?' 

We were a simple family. We'd never had the underworld calling us to stop the release of a film. We'd never dreamt that something like this could even happen to us. 

My mother said, 'We don't want all this nonsense.'"

They had the premiere anyway, but Karan was put in a small room with two security guards for his protection. He writes about how he always dreamed about Shammi Kapoor coming out of a car to attend the premiere of his film. His mother knew this, and was very upset that Karan wouldn't get to witness that. She told Shah Rukh Khan about this. 

Karan writes, "Shah Rukh said, 'What nonsense!' He went inside and dragged me out. He said, 'I'm standing here in front of you. Let's see who shoots you. I'm standing right here.'"

"I said, 'No, no, no, my mother was...' He told my mother, 'Nothing's gonna happen. I'm a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He's like my brother. Nothing's gonna happen.'"

With each passing day, it’s reiterated with renewed vigour that the two have amongst the most enviable friendships around.

Tags: karan johar, shah rukh khan, abu salem, an unsuitable boy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

I believe I am the change, says Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika, Priyanka, Kat get paid more than some heroes: SRK

Shah Rukh Khan talks about his 90’s female co-stars who barely make their major appearances in Hindi movies anymore.
17 Jan 2017 12:54 PM
SRK appeared in a much appreciated cameo in KJo's last directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai mushkil'.

Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK

Karan had often referred to SRK as being a mentor and fatherly figure.
16 Jan 2017 8:40 PM
Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a cameo in Karan's ást directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Karan Johar finally opens up on rumoured sexual relationship with SRK

Karan also revealed he is embarrassed of the country for its regressive approach towards homosexuality.
08 Jan 2017 1:41 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian flag placed upside down during Minster visit to Abu Dhabi

A section of media also reported that the Indian flag was seen upside down during Goyal's meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Grab patriarchy by the balls’: Topless protester grabs crotch of Trump’s waxwork

A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
 

‘Why ultra liberals are silent’: Union Minister defends 'Dangal' actress Zaira

Zaira Wasim Khan with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at latter's residence. (Photo: PTI)
 

Odisha: IIT alumnus quits lucrative career to fight rural body polls

Nihar Ranjan Beura is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: File)
 

'Our army can reach Delhi in 48 hours', says Chinese media; gets trolled on Twitter

Chinese media claimed that its military can reach New Delhi in merely 48 hours in case a war broke out between the two countries. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ajay Devgn promises to meet fan who threatened to kill himself otherwise

Ajay was last seen in his self-starring directorial, 'Shivaay'.

Watch: Hrithik imitates Amitabh Bachchan, Yami asks for Aamir Khan

Hrithik revels in his foolery as he imitates Amitabh Bachchan's voice to dupe Yami.

Behen Hogi Teri crew moved to tears by Shruti Haasan's stirring performance

A still from the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana to romance Bhumi Pednekar again!

Ayushmann and Bhumi are quite excited to work with each other, again!

If not Aamir, Dangal would've gone to South supremos Kamal Haasan or Mohanlal

All three are considered to be amongst the best actors in the country today.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham