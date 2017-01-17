SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

Mumbai: Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan go back a long way and this is no secret. Karan had even played one of his friends in Aditya Chopra’s iconic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ and even went on to cast him in directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

However an excerpt from his biography, ‘An Unsuitable Boy,’ suggests that the film had anything but a smooth release ,with threats from then underworld don Abu Salem targeting Karan leading to his family being grappled in pain.

But only until SRK reassured them of their safety, going to the extent of implying that need be, he was willing to take a bullet for KJo, who he considered nothing short of a brother.

Read the excerpt here:

"On Monday, we were writing out the cards, dispatching them through production. My maasi had come to the house to help us. I went down to drop her. My mother was alone at home, even the servants were not there, all of them had gone out. The phone rang. My mother picked it up, and it was a call from the underworld. A man's voice said, 'Your son's wearing a red T-shirt, I can see him right now. And we're going to shoot him if you release this film on Friday.'"

"For some reason, they didn't want the film to be released that Friday; we didn't know why. It was a call from Abu Salem, and my mother was shaking with terror. She put the phone down and ran towards the door. She pressed the lift number, and I was coming up. As I came up those nine floors, she was going through really tough moments. When I reached, she just dragged me to the room and said, 'You have to call the cops. This call has come and they said they're going to shoot you, they don't want you to release your film this Friday...'"

"That evening, my father, Shah Rukh, the cops, Adi, everybody was there. The cops advised us, 'We will protect you but you have to go ahead. You can't show your fear. You have to have the premiere on Thursday.'

By my mother said, 'What does this mean?'

We were a simple family. We'd never had the underworld calling us to stop the release of a film. We'd never dreamt that something like this could even happen to us.

My mother said, 'We don't want all this nonsense.'"

They had the premiere anyway, but Karan was put in a small room with two security guards for his protection. He writes about how he always dreamed about Shammi Kapoor coming out of a car to attend the premiere of his film. His mother knew this, and was very upset that Karan wouldn't get to witness that. She told Shah Rukh Khan about this.

Karan writes, "Shah Rukh said, 'What nonsense!' He went inside and dragged me out. He said, 'I'm standing here in front of you. Let's see who shoots you. I'm standing right here.'"

"I said, 'No, no, no, my mother was...' He told my mother, 'Nothing's gonna happen. I'm a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He's like my brother. Nothing's gonna happen.'"

With each passing day, it’s reiterated with renewed vigour that the two have amongst the most enviable friendships around.