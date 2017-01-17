Entertainment, Bollywood

Kajol-Karan tiff a lot deeper than it seems

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Jan 17, 2017, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 6:56 am IST
The tiff has put Kajol out in the cold, but it looks unlikely that SRK will take a stand here.
Kajol and Karan Johar
 Kajol and Karan Johar

Kajol, it would seem, has lost two of her three best friends in the film industry, for the sake of her husband. She fell out with Aditya Chopra in 2012, when Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar took on Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Understandably, Kajol stood by her husband in the war of words and Adi ended up not inviting her to the premiere of the movie.

Now, we are unlikely to see Kajol at premieres of any Karan Johar movies. The long standing, 25-year-old friendship came to a screeching halt when Karan apparently made uncharitable remarks about Kajol to a young A-list actor, who is very close to him. However, not in his wildest dreams would Karan have imagined that the youngster would put him in such a mushkil.

Apparently, the young actor, known to carry tales from one party to the other, blurted out all the catty comments made about Kajol to her husband, who was naturally incensed.

Ajay then supposedly enquired why the A-lister had divulged all of these nasty comments to him, to which the actor said, “If he can speak like this about the best friend he’s known for 25 years, he can badmouth me too.” And this is where Kajol lost her second best friend from the industry.

That leaves her with Shah Rukh Khan, her third Bollywood buddy. And it looks doubtful that he’s going to forsake Kajol for KJo. As an actor very close to both SRK and Karan puts it, “Shah Rukh knows Karan too well. Some time ago, Karan had fallen out with SRK, when he bitched about the actor to his wife Gauri. For nearly a year, Shah Rukh stopped talking to Karan, while the latter continued to be friends with Gauri. He’s not getting into any cold zone with Kajol for KJo’s sake.”

Tags: karan johar, ajay devgn

Lifestyle Gallery

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karan Johar had ‘guilt’ laden paid sex twice?

Karan Johar
 

Hitler did not commit suicide, claim CIA operatives who helped kill Bin Laden

Adolf Hitler. (Photo: AFP)
 

Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK

SRK appeared in a much appreciated cameo in KJo's last directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai mushkil'.
 

Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan cricket team on Twitter

Virender Sehwag shared an image of his 254-run-knock during the first Test at Lahore. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's romance over cutting chai!

Vin Diesel shared the picture on his Facebook page.
 

Pic: Long before attaining stardom, Ranbir Kapoor had worked on his father’s film!

Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Vidya Balan tagged as ‘jinxed’ in Mollywood

Vidya Balan

Confession time, baby!

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone acts too pricey?

Deepika Padukone

Taapsee Pannu side-lined by the awards

Taapsee Pannu

Ronit Roy’s Hollywood ambitions for 2017

Ronit Roy
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham