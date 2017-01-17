Kajol-Karan tiff a lot deeper than it seems

Kajol, it would seem, has lost two of her three best friends in the film industry, for the sake of her husband. She fell out with Aditya Chopra in 2012, when Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar took on Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Understandably, Kajol stood by her husband in the war of words and Adi ended up not inviting her to the premiere of the movie.

Now, we are unlikely to see Kajol at premieres of any Karan Johar movies. The long standing, 25-year-old friendship came to a screeching halt when Karan apparently made uncharitable remarks about Kajol to a young A-list actor, who is very close to him. However, not in his wildest dreams would Karan have imagined that the youngster would put him in such a mushkil.

Apparently, the young actor, known to carry tales from one party to the other, blurted out all the catty comments made about Kajol to her husband, who was naturally incensed.

Ajay then supposedly enquired why the A-lister had divulged all of these nasty comments to him, to which the actor said, “If he can speak like this about the best friend he’s known for 25 years, he can badmouth me too.” And this is where Kajol lost her second best friend from the industry.

That leaves her with Shah Rukh Khan, her third Bollywood buddy. And it looks doubtful that he’s going to forsake Kajol for KJo. As an actor very close to both SRK and Karan puts it, “Shah Rukh knows Karan too well. Some time ago, Karan had fallen out with SRK, when he bitched about the actor to his wife Gauri. For nearly a year, Shah Rukh stopped talking to Karan, while the latter continued to be friends with Gauri. He’s not getting into any cold zone with Kajol for KJo’s sake.”