RGV to make movie on close relationship between VK Sasikala and J Jayalalithaa

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 7:39 pm IST
V K Sasikala was a close aide of Jayalalithaa and AIADMK, and will be the next party general secretary. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says his next film is titled 'Shashikala'.

Varma's movie will apparently deal with Sasikala's friendship with late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who passed away recently.

V K Sasikala, who was a close aide of Jayalalithaa and AIADMK, announced yesterday that she will be the next general secretary of the party.

"Just registered my new film title 'Shashikala'. It's the story of a very dearest closest friend of a politician and completely fictional.

"'Shashikala' is going to be a very very sincere from the heart Tamilan love story and absolutely nothing to with fictional non politics. Fictional non politics of Shashikala have a fundamental contradiction with highly truthful but assumed non truths of Jayalalitha," Varma tweeted.

The director said he decided to name his film 'Shashikala' because his film will see Jayalalithaa through the eyes of her close aide.

"I immensely respect Jayalalitha but I honestly respect Shasikalaji a little bit much much much more. Jayalalitha ji respected Shasikala ji much more than she respected anybody else proves why I should call my film "Shasikala".

"Jayalalitha seen through the eyes of Shasikala is much more poetic and honest thought than seeing Jayalalitha only through Jayalalitha, (sic)" he wrote.

