RGV to make movie on close relationship between VK Sasikala and J Jayalalithaa

The director said he decided to name his film 'Shashikala' because his film will see Jayalalithaa through the eyes of her close aide.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says his next film is titled 'Shashikala'.

Varma's movie will apparently deal with Sasikala's friendship with late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who passed away recently.

V K Sasikala, who was a close aide of Jayalalithaa and AIADMK, announced yesterday that she will be the next general secretary of the party.

"Just registered my new film title 'Shashikala'. It's the story of a very dearest closest friend of a politician and completely fictional.

"'Shashikala' is going to be a very very sincere from the heart Tamilan love story and absolutely nothing to with fictional non politics. Fictional non politics of Shashikala have a fundamental contradiction with highly truthful but assumed non truths of Jayalalitha," Varma tweeted.

"I immensely respect Jayalalitha but I honestly respect Shasikalaji a little bit much much much more. Jayalalitha ji respected Shasikala ji much more than she respected anybody else proves why I should call my film "Shasikala".

"Jayalalitha seen through the eyes of Shasikala is much more poetic and honest thought than seeing Jayalalitha only through Jayalalitha, (sic)" he wrote.