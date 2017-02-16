Entertainment, Bollywood

Prabhas feels amused by reports of Shah Rukh's cameo in Baahubali 2

ANI
Published Feb 16, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 9:44 am IST
The star expressed how these rumours actually amuse him rather than affecting him in any way.
Reports of Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in 'Baahubali 2' have dominated headlines in the past few days.
New Delhi: Prabhas, the main lead of the 'Baahubali' franchise, is amused by the rumours of Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in the upcoming flick 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and clarified that King Khan is not a part of the film.

The actor, whose name is synonymous with 'Baahubali,' feels that the film has become such a huge brand and is constantly under scrutiny, surrounded by speculations and conjectures.

He expressed how these rumours actually amuse him rather than affecting him in any way.

'Baahubali: The Beginning' was an epic historical drama which was absolutely loved by the audience, who are eagerly waiting for its sequel ' Baahubali: The Conclusion.'

The prequel was a visual delight with gigantic sets and action-packed sequences and the second installment promises an even bigger and better experience for cine-goers.

The 37-year-old became a household name after the immense popularity of this film.

The movie also stars Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia.
' Baahubali: The Conclusion' is all set to hit the screens on April 28.

Tags: prabhas, shah rukh khan, baahubali the conclusion, baahubali 2
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

