Prabhas feels amused by reports of Shah Rukh's cameo in Baahubali 2

New Delhi: Prabhas, the main lead of the 'Baahubali' franchise, is amused by the rumours of Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in the upcoming flick 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and clarified that King Khan is not a part of the film.
The actor, whose name is synonymous with 'Baahubali,' feels that the film has become such a huge brand and is constantly under scrutiny, surrounded by speculations and conjectures.
He expressed how these rumours actually amuse him rather than affecting him in any way.
'Baahubali: The Beginning' was an epic historical drama which was absolutely loved by the audience, who are eagerly waiting for its sequel ' Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
The prequel was a visual delight with gigantic sets and action-packed sequences and the second installment promises an even bigger and better experience for cine-goers.
The 37-year-old became a household name after the immense popularity of this film.
The movie also stars Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia.
' Baahubali: The Conclusion' is all set to hit the screens on April 28.