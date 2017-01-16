Entertainment, Bollywood

Dangal girl Zaira writes open letter apologising for meeting CM Mufti

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 16, 2017, 5:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 6:02 pm IST
The Kashmiri actress had received a lot of flak for having met with the Jammu & Kashmir CM.
Zaira will next be seen in Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.
 Zaira will next be seen in Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.

Mumbai: Zaira Wasim, who played the younger Geeta Phogat in the critical and commercial blockbuster ‘Dangal,’ has written an open letter, reacting to the controversy surrounding her recent meeting with Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti. The 16-year-old Kashmiri actress had come in for a lot of backlash, post her meeting with the CM, so much so that she ended up apologising for unintentionally hurting people. She also ended up playing down her much acclaimed performance in 'Dangal,' saying that she is ‘not proud of it'.

sdvds

dsvds

The actress ended up deleting the post ultimately, though she did get a lot of support, after she shared her apology letter.

Omar Abdullah, one of Mufti's staunchest critics, came out in support of the young girl, calling the hatred coming her way unwarranted.

rthrth

trhtrh

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also came out in support of Zaira, who'll next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar'.

trhtrh

fgbfdxb

Geeta Phogat, whom Zaira portrayed in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Dangal,' came out in support of the youngster.

"I just want to say that Zaira shouldn't apologise. She didn't do anything wrong. Just like we have made our country proud by winning medals, she has done the same thing by playing my younger version in the movie. She did a lot of hard work for that role and she played it really well.

"I've met her so many times during shoot; she is a very simple girl... I want to say to her family that don't be afraid about anything and just don't worry. We all are with them. The entire country stands with them. She equally deserves like us and we all respect her from the bottom of our hearts," Geeta said.

Her sister Babita herself was quite vocal about her support of Zaira.

"Dhaakad ladkiyon ka role kiya hai usne toh usko darne or sharminda hone ki koi zarurat nahi hai," Babita remarked, sharply.

Babita also went on to emphasise on the support that Zaira has across the nation, saying, "We also reached here by facing many hardships; want to tell Zaira Wasim she shouldn't be scared. The nation is with her."

Tags: zaira wasim, mehbooba mufti, dangal, omar abdullah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The night was dominated by films like 'Neerja,' 'Kapoor & sons,' 'Dangal' and 'Udta Punjab'.

Filmfare Awards: Neerja, Kapoor and Sons, Dangal, Udta Punjab dominate

While 'Neerja' took six black ladies and 'Kapoor & sons bagged five, 'Dangal' took away four trophies each.
15 Jan 2017 10:29 AM
The showman also met the real-life wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat

Subhash Ghai meets real-life Dangal wrestlers and promotes filmmaking

The success of the film ‘Dangal’ has boosted the confidence of the Haryana government to develop a cinema and media industry.
14 Jan 2017 12:54 PM

Nation Gallery

Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack force Team India to stay in Pune

Both the teams will stay in Pune till Tuesday as the rooms in the hotel that the teams are supposed to stay are available only from Wednesday morning. (Photo: PTI)
 

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, Madhavan to speak at India Conference at Harvard

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: File)
 

Dangal girl Zaira writes open letter apologising for meeting CM Mufti

Zaira will next be seen in Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.
 

Nostalgic Salman shares pic from Karan Arjun set, wishes SRK-Hrithik for the clash

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun.
 

Box-office: Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu a disaster, has miserable opening weekend

A still from the film.
 

Air hostess in UK sacked for eating bacon sandwich in flight

Representational Picture (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Nostalgic Salman shares pic from Karan Arjun set, wishes SRK-Hrithik for the clash

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun.

Box-office: Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu a disaster, has miserable opening weekend

A still from the film.

Shocking! Karan Johar confesses to have been cheated on, on his show

Karan Johar revealed the same, on his show Koffee with Karan, while Priyanka Chopra had been the guest

Watch: Kangana, Shahid and Saif talk about their challenging roles in Rangoon

Rangoon is period drama film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

I'll behead Aryan and AbRam if they ever hurt a woman: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has warned his kids to never disobey women.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham