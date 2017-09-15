Entertainment, Bollywood

Lucknow Central movie review: Riveting tale with an interesting premise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Sep 15, 2017, 9:12 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 9:12 am IST
The film stars Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Inaamulhaq, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.
Rating:

Director: Ranjit Tiwari

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Inaamulhaq, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Ravi Kishan

Written and directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central has a dramatic plot but moreover has some really good performances. The film has a strong resemblance to YRF's latest released Qaidi Band, which might be the biggest hurdle for it. It is difficult for audiences to spend on a repetitive story especially when the two films released with the same plot in a gap of just 20 days.

Kishen (Farhan Akhtar) is a budding singer who belongs to Moradabad. Unfortunately he gets accused of murdering a senior inspector which lands him in the Lucknow Central Jail where he awaits his High Court trial for a death penalty. Gayatri (Diana Penty), an NGO worker is assigned to form a band of prisoners for the band competition which is to be held in the dreaded jail on August 15th. CM (Ravi Kishan) also helps jail authorities in conducting the cultural programme. Kishen befriends four other inmates in the jail, Dikkat Ansari (Inaamulhaq), Victor (Deepak Dobriyal) and Pali (Gippy Grewal) and convinces them to join the band. A tough cop Ronit Roy has an eye on them too but how these four plan to escape from the jail amidst all the festivities is what the rest of the film is all about. 

The best part of Lucknow Central is its unusual storyline that is based on a real story of a band named Healing Hearts. Director Ranjit Tiwari delivers an entertaining film as the first half not only has intriguing back stories of each band member but also highlights the issues faced by the prisoners in the jail like the quality of food they eat to the bitter truth of sexual assault of the prisoners. Second half of the film is a gripping chase of the prisoners by the jail authorities. Despite so many similarities to Qaidi Band, Lucknow Central hold its own space as Ranjit keeps his characters real and relatable.

While there have been films like Rock on 2, Aashiqui 2 and Banjo, where music was the backdrop, Lucknow Central has a good treatment but has its own loopholes. Few situations shown in the film are a little too dramatic. Any prisoner for that matter, who is under constant surveillance can't escape in a blink of an eye. Even the plot gets off track at many places. The rivalries between the two prisoner groups is a little too much explored while the basic premise is only about forming a band and escaping from the jail. 

However, there are few scenes in the film where you will get teary-eyed especially when Pali meets his girlfriend and finds that she is married and pregnant. When Victor meets his old father in the old age home and he refuses to recognise him in return is emotional. Also how Dikkat doesn't get social acceptance in his own family is heart wrenching. 

Farhan Akhtar is good in his emotional and intense scenes but he looks repetitive. His performance could easily remind you of the Rock On franchise. Diana Penty looks sober but she has nothing much to do in the film. Any heroine could have pulled this role off. Inaamulhaq brings out the comic element in the film and he is too good. Deepak Dobriyal is a visual treat like ever before. Gippy Grewal looks as apt for his role as he performs quite well being primarily as a singer. Ronit Roy is good to watch. Ravi Kishan is satisfying as a whacky CM with his funny dialogue deliveries. 

Lucknow Central is a riveting tale of prisoners with an interesting premise and some sparkling performances but similarities with Qaidi Band will surely affect the film in every possible way. 

Tags: lucknow central, farhan akhtar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

BA Pass 2 movie review: Expect the unexpected
Daddy movie review: A flawed tale of an unsung don
Poster Boys movie review: A preachy potboiler


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
 

Pakistani teens in love electrocuted by families for trying to elope

Police officers have arrested the two fathers and two uncles and is investigating 30 members of the jigra who have since then all gone into hiding. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Shoaib Akhtar roasted on Twitter over Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 poll

Apple launched its flagship series in the form of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday and the former Pakistani speedster was among the many to be flattered by the new technology. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left unable to get erection after being scratched by cat

Symptoms from the disease include fever, fatigue, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan released from Virat Kohli-led squad for 1st 3 ODIs

“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone X: Head to head of the titans

Note that we have mentioned the winner as subjective as we haven’t reviewed both the devices yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Trouble in Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan

Dilip saab feels vindicated: Saira Banu

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar and wife Saira Banu

I’d written this role for Amir Khan, says Advait Chandan

Advait Chandan and Amir Khan

Hit as hard as possible: Shraddha Kapoor

Saina Nehwal and Shraddha Kapoor

Taapsee Pannu gives epic replies to trolls slamming her for bikini pictures

The pictures that Taapsee Pannu posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham