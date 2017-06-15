Salman Khan says, warmongers should be sent to war

Mumbai: Salman Khan has an answer to war — send all warmongers to the front. “War will be over in a day,” the actor predicted.

Let all those who call for war be made to pick up guns and move to the front, he told reporters at a media conference here on his upcoming film Tubelight, which is about the India-China conflict of 1962.

“Their legs will start trembling, their hands will start shaking and they will be back to the discussion table,” he said. Asked for his opinion on war, the actor said his film uses war to talk of peace.

“Whenever there is a war, soldiers of both sides die. Their families are left without their sons and their fathers,” he said.

Salman’s brother, Sohail, who plays the role of the missing soldier, said nobody supported wars, but conflicts never ended. “You can ask anybody but they will not say that war is good. They will say that war is bad... Conflicts are solved across the table... Nobody supports war but it happens. Nobody knows why,” he said.