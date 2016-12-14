Entertainment, Bollywood

Comedian Kapil Sharma booked for 'destroying' mangroves near his home

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2016, 7:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 7:57 pm IST
Acting on a court order, an FIR was today registered against popular stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma.
Kapil Sharma
 Kapil Sharma

Mumbai: Acting on a court order, an FIR was today registered against popular stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma under Environment Protection Act for allegedly destroying mangroves due to illegal construction near his bungalow in Andheri.

The 35-year-old comedian was booked under relevant sections of the Environment Protection Act, the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, and also IPC Section 187 (omission to assist public servant when bound by law to give assistance), police said.

Earlier in the day, the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri heard a complaint filed by social activist Santosh Daundkar and ordered registration of an FIR against Sharma and others involved.

"Judge A A Panchbhai was convinced by our argument about illegal construction (allegedly by Sharma) in a mangrove buffer zone. Its a known fact that the accused is in possession of a small bungalow in Andheri (West).

"At this place he started doing illegal construction by adding additional floors that violates the law," said advocate Abha Singh, who appeared in the court on behalf of the complainant.

"Despite refrained from carrying out illegal construction as well as change of use of a land falling in CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) area, Sharma went ahead and tweeted about Rs 5 lakh bribe demanded from him. But he never disclosed the name of the bribe seeker, which is an added criminality on part of the accused (hence police have added IPC Section 187)," she said.

The comedian in September had kicked up a controversy by alleging that he had been asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by an official of BMC for construction of his premises in Versova, suburban Andheri.

He had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet on September 9.

"I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay Rs 5 lakhs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi (sic)," Kapil had said in the tweet.

So far, he has not come forward to disclose the name of the bribe seeker despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself appealing him to do so, Singh said.

Tags: kapil sharma
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s fat pay cheque ‘highly exaggerated’

Last it was heard that Kapil Sharma was supposed to walk off with a pay package of Rs 110 crore in 2017, for The Kapil Sharma Show.
12 Dec 2016 1:08 AM
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah walks out of Kapil Sharma’s film?

It was then learnt that Kapil was all set to drive his Bollywood career ahead, producing his second acting venture, Firang.
05 Dec 2016 12:12 AM
Kapil was invited to shoot for an episode and got to bring back the extremely desirable and esteemed 'Koffee hamper'.

Kapil Sharma reveals what's on Karan Johar's Koffee hamper and it's irresistible!

Now we know why the stars desperately try to win this one!
22 Nov 2016 9:30 PM
Kapil Sharma

Bombay High Court interim relief for Kapil Sharma

Corporation wanted to demolish an illegal structure built by him.
18 Oct 2016 1:27 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
 

Akshay and Anupam celebrate their 20th film together in the most adorable way!

Akshay Kumar shared the picture on his official Twitter account.
 

Hilarious conversation between customer and Zomato executive goes viral

He insisted on the executive helping him with cigarettes (Photo: Reddit)
 

Heroic dog calls 911, reports emergency to save blind owner

The quick thinking dog was rewarded with food and toys (Photo: Facebook)
 

A. R. Rahman in Oscar race again with Pele: Birth of a Legend

A R Rahman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

My life and my amazing metabolism are my 'gym': Priyanka Chopra

The actress will next be seen in 'Baywatch,' alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

A. R. Rahman in Oscar race again with Pele: Birth of a Legend

A R Rahman

Emraan admits having suffered depression when son got diagnosed with cancer

The 37-year-old actor feels there are many people who still have misconceptions regarding cancer.

Sushant Singh Rajput gets inked, dedicates his tattoo to mother

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sunny Leone gets emotional at brother's wedding ceremony

The wedding was held at a Gurudwara.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham