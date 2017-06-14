 LIVE !  :  Junaid Khan picks up his 2nd wicket. (Photo: AP) Live| CT17 semifinal, Eng vs Pak: Shehzad runs Adil Rashid out, England in trouble
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Revealed! This is how the set of Big B-Aamir starrer Thugs of Hindostan looks like

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PALLABI DEY PURKAYASTHA
Published Jun 14, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
The multi-starrer mega-adventure is being shot in the exquisite locales of Malta.
The set of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Malta. Katrina Kaif, who has also been roped in for the film, is yet to join her co-stars in Malta. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming flick 'Jagga Jasoos' opposite rumoured former beau Ranbir Kapoor.
 The set of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Malta. Katrina Kaif, who has also been roped in for the film, is yet to join her co-stars in Malta. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming flick 'Jagga Jasoos' opposite rumoured former beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Mumbai: Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are engrossed in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s ambitious larger-than-life project ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. The duo, along with newbie Fatima Sana Shaikh (of ‘Dangal’ fame), is currently shooting for the film in the exquisite locales of Malta.

Based on the story of four pirates- Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif- the film is rumoured to be a leaf out of Hollywood’s cult franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Deccan Chronicle managed to get a picture of the lavish set through a reliable source and we must say that it has a striking resemblance to the set of its alleged Hollywood counterpart ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise.

Tall ships in tan, with masts attached to them, remind us of the flamboyant Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and his prized possession Black Pearl.

erjht7kuyk

The film had its fine share of obstacles. After multiple delays; once for failing to get the perfect female leads and then ‘fine-tuning the script’, the film’s shoot was stalled by Malta's rainy weather on Day 2 of the shoot (June 5).

‘Thugs…’ being a big budget movie by Yash Raj Films, will see high-end VFX and CGI works.  

This is the first time that Bollywood heavyweights Aamir and Big B are working together. Although we are beyond excited about this cinematic extravaganza, the uncanny resemblance with POTC is unavoidable.

Well, we just hope that ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is just as amazing as most of Bachchan and Aamir’s films.  

Tags: thugs of hindostan, aamir khan, amitabh bachchan, malta, thugs of hindostan pictures, katrina kaif
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

A picture of the production room of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Malta.

Exclusive: Rain stalls shoot of Thugs of Hindostan in Malta; work resumes today

This star-studded film is unarguably the biggest extravaganza to happen in Bollywood this year.
08 Jun 2017 4:16 PM
Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan

Exclusive: Kiran Rao defends Fatima's casting in Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan

Rumours have been rife that she bagged the project courtesy Aamir Khan’s recommendation.
23 May 2017 12:20 AM
Katrina Kaif

Exclusive: Thugs of Hindostan makers ask Katrina to get new skin tone?

The actress has been spotted frequently at a skin specialist. So what’s ailing Katrina?
23 May 2017 12:19 AM
Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan engrossed in a reading session.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan prep up for Thugs of Hindostan

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and ' Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.
18 May 2017 11:10 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman prepares diet chart for his bouncers, urges to adhere; will expel unfit ones

Salman Khan
 

Deepika’s bold photoshoot a matter of concern for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The strict filmmaker had asked all the actors to maintain low profile in order to avoid controversies. The shooting of the film is also happening discreetly.
 

Revealed! This is how the set of Big B-Aamir starrer Thugs of Hindostan looks like

The set of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Malta. Katrina Kaif, who has also been roped in for the film, is yet to join her co-stars in Malta. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming flick 'Jagga Jasoos' opposite rumoured former beau Ranbir Kapoor.
 

Cleaning your hands can help you focus on new ideas: study

Wiping away dirt serves as a physical proxy for mentally separating ideas that linger from previous experience. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

A new born baby is the youngest person to become an internet meme

Hilarious captions have been flowing in (Photo: Twitter)
 

LG G6 receives a Rs 13,000 discount

(Image: LG)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Kriti miffed with Tiger and Sajid Nadiadwala over Baaghi 2 casting?

Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Deepika’s bold photoshoot a matter of concern for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The strict filmmaker had asked all the actors to maintain low profile in order to avoid controversies. The shooting of the film is also happening discreetly.

Actress succumbs to head injuries from knuckle duster; one held

Kritika Choudhary (Courtesy: Facebook/ Kritika Choudhary).

Salman sees off Katrina, takes an auto ride back home

Salman Khan meets Katrina Kaif and heads in an auto back home. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan's Dangal 5th highest grossing non-English film of all time worldwide

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham