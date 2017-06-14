Revealed! This is how the set of Big B-Aamir starrer Thugs of Hindostan looks like

The set of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Malta. Katrina Kaif, who has also been roped in for the film, is yet to join her co-stars in Malta. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming flick 'Jagga Jasoos' opposite rumoured former beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Mumbai: Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are engrossed in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s ambitious larger-than-life project ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. The duo, along with newbie Fatima Sana Shaikh (of ‘Dangal’ fame), is currently shooting for the film in the exquisite locales of Malta.

Based on the story of four pirates- Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif- the film is rumoured to be a leaf out of Hollywood’s cult franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Deccan Chronicle managed to get a picture of the lavish set through a reliable source and we must say that it has a striking resemblance to the set of its alleged Hollywood counterpart ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise.

Tall ships in tan, with masts attached to them, remind us of the flamboyant Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and his prized possession Black Pearl.

The film had its fine share of obstacles. After multiple delays; once for failing to get the perfect female leads and then ‘fine-tuning the script’, the film’s shoot was stalled by Malta's rainy weather on Day 2 of the shoot (June 5).

‘Thugs…’ being a big budget movie by Yash Raj Films, will see high-end VFX and CGI works.

This is the first time that Bollywood heavyweights Aamir and Big B are working together. Although we are beyond excited about this cinematic extravaganza, the uncanny resemblance with POTC is unavoidable.

Well, we just hope that ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is just as amazing as most of Bachchan and Aamir’s films.