Was initially approached to do a film on Dawood Ibrahim: Apoorva Lakhia

The director's 'Haseena Parkar,' stars Shraddha Kapoor as the eponymous character and brother Siddhanth as Dawood.
Haseena Parkar is slated to release on September 22.
Mumbai: Apoorva Lakhia, who is known for his slick thrillers, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Haseena Parkar’, which is based on the life of dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena and Apoorva has an interesting story about how this project came to be.

In a candid chat, Lakhia admitted, “I was actually approached to make a film on Dawood, which I refused as there have been so many films based on him. But the makers told me that people don’t know much about Dawood’s younger days and this intrigued me so I agreed to meet his family members to get to know more about him.”

Apoorva added that this was when he met Haseena and her story fascinated him a lot. “Haseena was this innocent girl from a crime family and what she went through because of her family background, fascinated me a lot and I proposed that we make a film on her instead. Though she was initially reluctant, we finally managed to persuade her to share her story with us and the rest is history.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena Parkar stars Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia. Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi, the film is set to release on September 22.

