Entertainment, Bollywood

Actress found dead in her home, police suspect murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 13, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
The actress has worked in a Kangana Ranaut film in the past and was currently working in television.
Kritika Choudhary (Courtesy: Facebook/ Kritika Choudhary).
 Kritika Choudhary (Courtesy: Facebook/ Kritika Choudhary).

Mumbai: On Monday, a 27 YO struggling actress, Kritika Choudhary, was found dead in her Andheri apartment in Mumbai.

The police had to break open the front door (bolted for four days) of Kritika’s flat at around 3: 45 pm after a neighbour reported a stench coming from her home.

The actress, originally from Haridwar, had a small role in Kangana Ranaut’s 2013 film ‘Rajjo’ and was working in television industry.

A police officer informed a daily that a thorough investigation is under process. “Primarily an accidental death report is registered and investigation is in progress. We know that she was an actress,” said the officer.

Tags: brutal murder, actress murder, kritika chaudhary
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK, Salman and Akshay in Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are among the most popular stars in Bollywood.
 

‘Covfefe’ now official, becomes act to preserve Trump’s social media records

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Budget Moto E4/E4 Plus with metal bodies, fingerprint scanner unveiled

It takes inspiration from the pricier Moto G5 series which is surely not a bad thing.
 

UK polls: Session on hung parliament delayed as Queen’s speech ‘needs time to dry’

Once the details are set in stone they can be committed to the goatskin paper and sent away for binding before being presented to Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: File)
 

Reliance Jio is giving 20 per cent free extra 4G data

(Representational image/yourstory.com)
 

Check out the two-headed worm from space

An amputated flatworm fragment sent to space regenerated into a double-headed worm, a rare spontaneous occurrence of double-headedness. Credit: Junji Morokuma, Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle to be immortalized at Madame Tussauds New Delhi

Asha Bhonsle

Jacqueline: Had fun recreating magic of 'Oonchi Hai Building,' one of my favourites

Jacqueline Fernandez

Anushka's intense gaze in the first look of film Pari will leave you intrigued

Anushka Sharma goes unrecognisable in the first look of 'Pari'.

SRK, Salman and Akshay in Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are among the most popular stars in Bollywood.

Lipstick Under My Burkha has a new release date now!

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham