Actress found dead in her home, police suspect murder

Mumbai: On Monday, a 27 YO struggling actress, Kritika Choudhary, was found dead in her Andheri apartment in Mumbai.

The police had to break open the front door (bolted for four days) of Kritika’s flat at around 3: 45 pm after a neighbour reported a stench coming from her home.

The actress, originally from Haridwar, had a small role in Kangana Ranaut’s 2013 film ‘Rajjo’ and was working in television industry.

A police officer informed a daily that a thorough investigation is under process. “Primarily an accidental death report is registered and investigation is in progress. We know that she was an actress,” said the officer.