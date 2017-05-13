Confirmed! Priyanka to share screen space with Jim Parsons in 2nd Hollywood film

Priyanka Chopra and Jim Parsons in a still from 'The Big Bang Theory.'

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra had claimed during her recent, brief visit to India that she has locked three Bollywood films. And with her name getting linked for a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and a biopic on Kalpana Chawla, we were anticipating an announcement soon.

However, surprisingly, instead of a Bollywood film, the actress has apparently signed a Hollywood film.

Hollywood producer Paul Bernon wrote on Twitter that he is producing a film which will also star Priyanka Chopra among other actors, by sharing a website link containing all the details of the film.

Jim Parsons, who plays the character of Sheldon Cooper in the popular television series ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is also a part of the cast, and Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with him and other members of the cast including Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer, Ann Dowd and Michaela Watkins.

The film ‘A Kid Like Jake’ is based on Daniel Pearle’s play of the same name.

Priyanka reportedly plays the character of Amal, who is a single mother in the film.

This is the actress' third international project after the television series 'Quantico' and the Hollywood film 'Baywatch.'