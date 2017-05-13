Entertainment, Bollywood

Confirmed! Priyanka to share screen space with Jim Parsons in 2nd Hollywood film

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 13, 2017, 10:11 am IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Hollywood producer Paul Bernon wrote on Twitter that he is producing a film which will also star Priyanka.
Priyanka Chopra and Jim Parsons in a still from 'The Big Bang Theory.'
 Priyanka Chopra and Jim Parsons in a still from 'The Big Bang Theory.'

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra had claimed during her recent, brief visit to India that she has locked three Bollywood films. And with her name getting linked for a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and a biopic on Kalpana Chawla, we were anticipating an announcement soon.

However, surprisingly, instead of a Bollywood film, the actress has apparently signed a Hollywood film.

Hollywood producer Paul Bernon wrote on Twitter that he is producing a film which will also star Priyanka Chopra among other actors, by sharing a website link containing all the details of the film.

Confirmed! Priyanka to star opposite The Big Bang Theory star in 2nd Hollywood film

Jim Parsons, who plays the character of Sheldon Cooper in the popular television series ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is also a part of the cast, and Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with him and other members of the cast including Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer, Ann Dowd and Michaela Watkins.

The film ‘A Kid Like Jake’ is based on Daniel Pearle’s play of the same name.

Priyanka reportedly plays the character of Amal, who is a single mother in the film.

This is the actress' third international project after the television series 'Quantico' and the Hollywood film 'Baywatch.'

Tags: priyanka chopra, the big bang theory, a kid like jake, jim parsons
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Did Priyanka take a sly dig at Deepika during Baywatch press meet?

Priyanka Chopra was at her candid best while promoting her Hollywood debut film ‘Baywatch’.
27 Apr 2017 11:31 AM
Dwayne Johnson (Photo: AP)

Baywatch's Dwayne Johnson just wants to entertain you

The superstar is an entertainment machine and, like Schwarzenegger before him, summer is his main stage.
26 Apr 2017 9:29 PM
Screengrabs from the video.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra is the soul and fire of latest Baywatch trailer

The actress will be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and others in the film.
26 Apr 2017 3:50 PM
Sheldon Cooper aka Jim Parsons

'The Big Bang Theory' success is a surprise: Jim Parsons

The CBS sitcom has grown to become the highest-rated show on US television
20 Mar 2015 4:43 PM
Ty Burrell and Jim Parsons accepting their EMMY awards. Photo: AP

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Parsons, Ty Burrell, Allison Janney win big at the Emmys

First-time host Meyers was unflappable, even when comedy bits fell flat
26 Aug 2014 2:15 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New HTC U 11 video teases 360-degree video recording ahead of launch

HTC U 11 will be available five different colour variants--white, black, blue, red, and silver
 

Samsung launches its latest Z4 with Tizen 3.0

The Samsung Z4 is first Tizen powered phone to feature a 2.5D curved glass display.
 

Padma Bhushan awardee couple from Chennai wins hearts in Vodafone ad

The response has been tremendous (Photo: YouTube)
 

Yemen: Al-Qaeda recruiting through quiz; AK-47 for first prize

Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, one of the most active in the militant network, has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to strengthen its positions, particularly in remote southern regions. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Sarkar 3 movie review: Beneath power lies nothing

A still from the film.
 

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

"You can keep enormous security, but they can't stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It's the player's own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity," said Virender Sehwag. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Prabhas rejected Rs 18 crore worth endorsements for Baahubali, was almost broke

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali.'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to take her cult film Devdas to Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan urges government to initiate means to eradicate Hepatitis

Amitabh Bachchan at the event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Our aim is to bring revolution in the comedy film genre with Jattu Engineer, says MSG

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pulls a casting coup by roping Ranveer, Ranbir and Deepika in?

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham