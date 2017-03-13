Woman accuses TVF Chief Arunabh of molestation; 2 more come out in support

Arunabh Kumar, who is an IIT Kharagpur graduate, started The Viral Fever Media Labs (TVF) after a renowned channel rejected his idea 'Engineers Diary'. Known for its satirical content, TVF has millions of subscribers and is popular for webb series like 'TVF Tripling', 'TVF Pitchers', 'Permanent Roomates' and 'Barely Speaking with Arnub'.

Mumbai: An unidentified woman, who is a former employee of online entertainment channel The Viral Fever (TVF), has accused the CEO and Founder of the company Arunabh Kumar of molesting her several times during her two-year stint with it. Written under the name of ‘Indian Fowler’, the blog titled ‘The Indian Uber- That is TVF’ narrates horrific details of her encounters with Kumar. TVF, however, has denied all these allegations in an official statement.

The unidentified woman said that she met Arunabh for the first time in a café back in 2014. During the course of the meeting they learnt that they both hail from Muzaffarpur (Bihar) and Arunabh soon hired the Delhi University graduate (who was then 22-year-old). Because of the same city connection, ‘main’ soon turned to ‘hum’ and they confided in each other that ‘humko bambai me bahut akelapan mahsoos hota hai (I feel very lonely in Mumbai)’.

Just 21 days into her job and she encounters for the first time what turned out to be a two-year long chapter of constant molestation in the hands of the Chief. In her blog, ‘Indian Fowler’ vividly recalls where their conversation was heading to. She wrote: I was getting where he was leading the discussion to. I avoided an interaction. I said 'Arunabh, aap bade bhai hain. Meri tabiyat thodi theek nahi hai. Kya karna hai bataiye. Hum karke ghar jaayenge (Arunabh, you are like an elder brother. I am not feeling well. Tell me the work. I will finish it and leave)'. He suddenly holds my hand. Says 'Madam, thoda role play karein (Madam, do some role play)'. I was stunned.

"Since then it became routine. Right from Pitchers to Tripling, I was molested. Be it in parties where Arunabh would try to lift me or would try and fall on me pretending he is drunk", she adds.

Even threats of filing an FIR did not discourage the honcho as, he allegedly said, “'police to meri pocket me hai (Police is in my pocket)”. Helpless, she told her immediate bosses about her plight only to get flippant responses like ‘hota hai (it happens)’ and ‘walk out’.

Reacting to the accusations, TVF posted their official statement rubbishing the claims made by this unanimous lady. All the allegations made against TVF and its team in the article are categorically false, baseless and unverified. We take a lot of pride in our team and in making TVF a safe workplace that is equally comfortable for women and men. We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations", they wrote on the blog.

The former employee, who quit in 2016, claims TVF’s legal team still sends her reminders about breach of contract and fears she is being constantly tracked.

If this wasn’t enough, more trouble came knocking at Arunabh Kumar’s door when two other women came out in her support substantiating the claims made in the now viral blog.

Aayushi Agarwal, an ex employee of TVF, wrote: Hello Indian Fowler…I don’t know who you are but I am also an ex TVF employee too and I have had to face a similar experience there. I felt exploited and cheated and I left my job under very bad circumstances. I hope things have worked out for you. It is indeed no place for women. I would never recommend anybody to work there.

Another woman by the name of Reema Sengupta took to social media to share her experience with the man in question. In a long Facebook post she wrote: To everyone doubting if this is true, know that this girl definitely isn't the only girl he has been a sleaze to.