Sanya Malhotra to act in Manmarziyan?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMA RAMASUBRAMANIAN
Published Feb 13, 2017, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 3:00 am IST
The Dangal actress is being considered for Anand L. Rai’s upcoming project.
Sanya Malhotra
 Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra who won much praise for her portrayal of wrestler Babita in Dangal, may have more good news coming her way. Says a source, “Sanya is being seriously considered for Manmarziyan. The makers are yet to narrate the script to Sanya, but there’s little reason for her to turn it down.”

The film has had quite a few change of hands since the time it was announced. In 2016 it was reported that Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar would come together for Manmarziyan. Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurrana director, Sameer Sharma was to helm the project then, but it was later announced that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had come on board.

As things stand today, Anurag Kashyap will direct the film. It remains to be seen if the plan remains intact till the time Sanya comes on board. Producer Anand L. Rai remained unavailable for comment.

