Entertainment, Bollywood

'Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Pakistan likely to collapse'

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 6:20 pm IST
The house is located in a congested area and it is in extremely dilapidated state.
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (Photo: PTI/File)
 Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (Photo: PTI/File)

Peshawar: The dilapidated ancestral home oflegendary actor Dilip Kumar here in Pakistan is at risk of collapse as the Khyber-Pakthunkhwa government is yet to acquire the building despite it being declared a national heritage by the federal government.

The local people of the Qissa Khawani Bazaar in Peshawar, where the house is located, contended that dispute over its ownership has also not been resolved by the Khyber-Pakthunkhwa government yet.

The house is located in a congested area and can be reached only through a narrow six feet wide and 33 feet long street, making it difficult for visitors to approach it.

The dispute between the owner of the house and previous provincial government over the money transaction still needs to be resolved where as the present government has not

provided any funds for purchasing the house, local people said while celebrating his 94th birthday yesterday.

The condition of the house is extremely dilapidated and it may collapse any time, they said.

The Khyber-Pakthunkhwa government has passed the antiquity act to look after the properties declared national heritage but the house of Kumar has not been taken over under the said law, they said.

The legendary Indian actor, who was born as Yousuf Khan in Peshawar in 1922, is popular in both countries, and for years, there have been requests in Pakistan for salvaging his ancestral home.

The 94-year-old Bollywood actor, also known as 'Tragedy King' for his iconic portrayal of melancholy characters, is so adored in Pakistan that in 1998 it conferred on him its

highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence).

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had last year declared Kumar's house a 'national heritage,' that can promote close cultural relations between India and Pakistan.

Tags: dilip kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Dilip Kumar shared this picture, captioning it: Saira, helps me cut a cake...(Pic courtesy: Twitter/ TheDilipKumar).

Your love has been so touching, brought tears to my eyes: Dilip Kumar to his fans

Kumar was admitted to a well-known hospital following a swell in his right leg.
12 Dec 2016 12:36 PM
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar with his lovely wife Saira Banu.

Dilip Kumar hospitalised after complaining of swollen leg and fever

The veteran actor is currently under observation and will most likely be home before his birthday.
07 Dec 2016 10:28 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.
 

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.
 

When Sunil Gavaskar saved a family during Mumbai riots

Sunil Gavaskar senior was presented with the Golden Jubilee Life Time Achievement Award by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
 

5 times Rajinikanth gave extremely memorable performances in Bollywood

Stills from his films.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Aamir Khan to appear with his Dangal daughters on Koffee with Karan

Aamir plays Mahavir Phogat in the biopic.

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.

5 times Rajinikanth gave extremely memorable performances in Bollywood

Stills from his films.

14 years after Saathiya, Shaad ready with another Mani Ratnam classic in OK Jaanu

Stills from the two films.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham