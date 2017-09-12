Entertainment, Bollywood

Veteran actor Tom Alter diagnosed with skin cancer, hospitalised

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2017, 9:36 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 10:04 am IST
His son Jamie confirmed the news and said that he had been admitted in a hospital for the past one week.
Tom Alter has acted in films across languages, television shows and much more.
Mumbai: Noted actor and theatre personality Tom Alter is suffering from skin cancer and is being treated at a city hospital here, his son, Jamie, said.

The 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which is a type of skin cancer.

"He has been admitted in Saifee hospital for the past one week," Jamie told PTI.

He, however, did not divulge any further details about his father's present health condition.

An Indian actor of American descent, Alter is known for his work in films like 'Gandhi'. 'Aashiqui', 'Parinda' among others.

In 2008, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the government.

