Entertainment, Bollywood

Did Karan Johar just take a brutal, sly dig at Kangana Ranaut on Twitter?

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
The actress has been at her candid best, making generous jibes at rumoured ex Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan.
Kangana will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's 'Simran'.
 Kangana will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's 'Simran'.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar today posted a cryptic tweet in which he took a sly dig at a ‘Dear talent’, advising him/her not to fall into the trap of "overconfidence and delusion".

Without taking any names, the 45-year-old director- producer asked the artiste not to get affected by the success in showbiz.

"Dear talent... I wish you would stay away from overconfidence and delusion... They are constantly conspiring against you... Don't you see it?" wrote Johar.

The post comes days after Kangana's appearance on the show ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ where she bared her soul about her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan and also went on to say that she is not afraid of Johar.

Kangana and Johar had a fall-out when she called him 'the flag bearer of nepotism' in the industry during an appearance on his chat show.

The comment did not go down well with the director, who slammed the actor for playing the 'victim and woman' card.

Johar was criticised recently for chanting 'nepotism rocks' at an award show but apologised later, saying it was in bad taste on his part.

Kangana's recent spate of interviews have once again ruffled feathers with some criticising her for raking up personal issues on a public platform.

Tags: karan johar, kangana ranaut, simran, hrithik roshan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Watch: Kangana and AIB hilariously take down Bollywood's sexual objectification
KRK and Kangana’s sister Rangoli get into one of the ugliest spats on Twitter


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking: Mother locks her two toddlers in filthy cages, covered in fleas

Bonniwell described the children as being filthy, with multiple bug bites and being infested with lice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher impersonates Harbhajan Singh on Twitter

Saiyami Kher took to Twitter to flaunt her bowling skills, inspired by Harbhajan in a gully cricket match. (Photo: Instagram/Screengrab)
 

Uttar Pradesh: 12 monkeys succumb to heart attacks after being scared by tiger

According to a vet Dr Sanjeev Kumar the monkeys could have died due to tiger’s roars as tigers often visit the area. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Samsung's Note 8 will cost Indians Rs 67,999

Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black and Maple Blue colour in India.
 

India vs Australia: Azharuddin questions decision to rest R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee decided to rest the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the first three ODIs against Steve Smith’s Australia. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Watch: Kangana and AIB hilariously take down Bollywood's sexual objectification

Screengrabs from the video.

Ishaan Khatter to sport quirky tattoos in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds

Ishaan Khatter.

After Nihalani's sacking, Prasoon Joshi holds first CBFC board meet

Prasoon Joshi.

KRK and Kangana’s sister Rangoli get into one of the ugliest spats on Twitter

While Kamaal Rashid Khan is known for his tweets, Rangoli Chandel is also making news on the platform.

Veteran actor Tom Alter diagnosed with skin cancer, hospitalised

Tom Alter has acted in films across languages, television shows and much more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham