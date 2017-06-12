SRK to remain beside son Aryan for his nose surgery; will skip eminent award occasion

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is one such actor who never misses out on any of the award functions, especially when it’s the prestigious IIFA Awards.

According to a report published in DNA, the superstar (a regular at the function) won’t attend the IIFA 2017 since he has chosen to stay beside his elder son Aryan Khan, while he undergoes his nose surgery.

Apparently, Aryan broke his nose while playing football in his school. He is already on medication and has been advised to undergo surgery.

“Shah Rukh’s son Aryan broke his nose while playing football at school. Aryan is already on medication, but the doctors have advised him to undergo surgery. SRK will be travelling abroad for that. It has been scheduled around the same time as the award function, and his priorities are very clear. The concerned father will obviously prefer being by his son’s side,” reported DNA.

Knowing Shah Rukh’s love for his children, he wouldn’t choose an award function over his child’s health. He is a doting father and a complete family man.

Amidst his hectic and busy schedules, he always squeezes family time in between.

Aryan already graduated in 2016 and is now pursuing filmmaking course from a prestigious institution in the USA.

The superstar dad has been adamant about his kids completing their education before venturing into the world of glitz and glamour.

The actor has a tedious calendar, along with promoting his film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ with Anushka Sharma, and is also working on Aanand L Rai’s film, where he’s essaying a dwarf’s character. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.