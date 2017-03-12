Salman Khan makes way for good friend Ajay Devgn, backs out of Saragarhi?

Mumbai: It is no secret that after the ‘Ae Dil Hia Mushkil’-‘Shivaay’ clash, or may be even before that, Karan Johar and former best friend Kajol’s actor-producer husband Ajay Devgn have severed all ties with each other.

The mudslinging got so nasty that at one point Ajay accused Karan of paying controversial critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) a handsome amount of 25L to badmouth his film on social media.

The animosity grew so bitter that Karan Johar, despite knowing about Ajay’s plans of making a film on the Battle of Saragarhi, announced his movie on the same subject along with salman Khan as co-Producer and Akshay Kumar as the male lead.

But there is a catch to this story, Salman Khan, who is good friends with Ajay since their ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ days, had no idea about their (Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn’s) feud on social media fiasco and the subsequent fallout. Also, he was completely clueless about Ajay’s film on the same topic.

Upon learning about Ajay’s plans, the loyal friend that Sallu Bhai is, Khan reportedly backed out of the film in order to avoid any tension with good pal Ajay.

A source reportedly told DNA, “Karan and Ajay have been at loggerheads for a while. And while Karan knew that Ajay was making this film, he went ahead and announced his.. to be co-produced by Salman and starring Akshay Kumar. But now with Salman not being part of this project, it will be interesting to see if KJo will still go ahead with this film.”