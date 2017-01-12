Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Kangana impresses with her ‘Hunterwali’ act in Rangoon’s Bloody Hell

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 12, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 9:45 am IST
She entertains the soldiers with her dance performance dressed as a soldier and flashing her whip throughout.
Screengrabs from the video of 'Rangoon's 'Bloody Hell'.
 Screengrabs from the video of 'Rangoon's 'Bloody Hell'.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has impressed with her dance moves in songs like ‘Hungama’ from ‘Queen’ or ‘Ghani Bawri’ from ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ and both films turned out to be big hits at the box office. The actress shows off her dance moves again, in her next film, ‘Rangoon’, and she would also be hoping that this film also turns out to be successful at the box office.

Kangana, who is playing a character loosely based on Fearless Nadia, also known as Hunterwali, from the ‘40s, is in fine form showing her dance moves in the first song ‘Bloody Hell’.

The actress entertains the soldiers with her dance performance dressed as a soldier and flashing her whip throughout. We also see flashes of her romantic moments with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Sunidhi Chauhan is brilliant in her rendition and the hit duo of Vishal Bhardwaj- Gulzar work magic again with the veteran lyricist excellently blending English words in the song.

Watch the video here:

‘Rangoon’ is gearing up for release on February 24.

Tags: kangana ranaut, rangoon, vishal bhardwaj, bloody hell
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Shahid Kapoor

Was nervous about Rangoon: Shahid Kapoor

The film, which is set to release on February 24 this year, also stars Kangana and Saif in lead roles.
08 Jan 2017 8:26 PM
The cast and crew of 'Rangoon'. The film is slated to release on February 24.

Praises galore for Rangoon trailer, team celebrates with a private party!

The period drama, set against the backdrop of World War II, has earned accolades for its originality and power packed performances.
07 Jan 2017 8:34 PM
Screengrabs from the trailer of 'Rangoon'.

Watch: Kangana-Shahid-Saif’s Rangoon trailer is high on action and romance

The film has been termed a Casablanca-style romance set during the World War II and that is very much visible.
06 Jan 2017 8:49 AM
A photo from the sets of 'Rangoon'.

Rangoon trailer will be out on January 6

‘Rangoon’, an intense love triangle set during the World War II, was shot in Arunachal Pradesh.
31 Dec 2016 5:41 PM
The film has been reported to be a biopic on yesteryear's action star Hunterwali Nadia. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

First Look! Kangana Ranaut is Jaanbaaz Julia in Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon

The actress will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the Casablancaesque period film.
20 Dec 2016 7:38 PM

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Udi Udi Jaye from SRK’s Raees is perfect song for Makar Sakranti

HTC to unveil 'U' phones today, U Ultra to sport dual displays
 

HTC to unveil 'U' phones today, U Ultra to sport dual displays

Molested on their way to Hampi, Hyderabad girls teach pervert a lesson
 

Molested on their way to Hampi, Hyderabad girls teach pervert a lesson

Trump news conference sets worldwide social media afire
 

Trump news conference sets worldwide social media afire

Mohammad Azharuddin slams Ravi Shastri over Sourav Ganguly snub
 

Mohammad Azharuddin slams Ravi Shastri over Sourav Ganguly snub

'You are fake news': Donald Trump tells CNN reporter
 

'You are fake news': Donald Trump tells CNN reporter

US President-elect Donald Trump while speaking at the press conference on Wednesday(Photo: AP)
Anushka Sharma fawns over Meryl's speech

Anushka Sharma

Sonam Kapoor hails street fashion

Sonam also gives fashion tips to other heroines in Bollywood.

Vidya Balan opts out of 'Aami'

Vidya Balan

Kareena Kapoor to turn Lakme Fashion Week showstopper again?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Is Deepika planning a private party to introduce Vin Diesel to her friends?

The film is all set to release in India on January 14, 2017.
