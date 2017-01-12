Watch: Kangana impresses with her ‘Hunterwali’ act in Rangoon’s Bloody Hell

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has impressed with her dance moves in songs like ‘Hungama’ from ‘Queen’ or ‘Ghani Bawri’ from ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ and both films turned out to be big hits at the box office. The actress shows off her dance moves again, in her next film, ‘Rangoon’, and she would also be hoping that this film also turns out to be successful at the box office.

Kangana, who is playing a character loosely based on Fearless Nadia, also known as Hunterwali, from the ‘40s, is in fine form showing her dance moves in the first song ‘Bloody Hell’.

The actress entertains the soldiers with her dance performance dressed as a soldier and flashing her whip throughout. We also see flashes of her romantic moments with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Sunidhi Chauhan is brilliant in her rendition and the hit duo of Vishal Bhardwaj- Gulzar work magic again with the veteran lyricist excellently blending English words in the song.

Watch the video here:

‘Rangoon’ is gearing up for release on February 24.