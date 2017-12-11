Virat and Anushka are married; here are the first pictures of their wedding

Mumbai: We at Deccan Chronicle were the first ones to inform you that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli might have already been married. The same has been confirmed through some images.

Virat and Anushka get married.

Virat and Anushka's mehendi

And this is what their reception card looked like:

Virat and Anushka also took to Twitter to confirm their marriage. Both of them thanked their fans and well-wishers.

Anushka's spokesperson also confirmed the news stating, "We are very happy to announce that Ms. Anushka Sharma and Mr. Virat Kohli got married at a private ceremony in Italy, today. The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom. Virat and Anushka will now start inviting all industry friends and colleagues for the celebrations that are set to happen in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli said in a joint statement, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Their spokesperson added, “We are extremely grateful to the media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support.”

The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.

The newly wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for 'Sui Dhaaga' as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of 'Pari' which is releasing on 9th February.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

Post their wedding the newly wed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.

Anushka with her family was spotted at the airport. This was followed by their Panditji leaving for Italy. Virat Kohli too tried to hide his identity while leaving for the wedding.

The two kept everything in hidden and the wedding was a secret, hush-hush affair.

Their fans too have been very excited for the wedding and are upset over the fact that there were no updates on the wedding since so long.

It was only today morning that Jacqueline Fernandez might have also almost confirmed the news of their marriage.